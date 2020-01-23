Building houses in Statham in big groups will be halted for up to six months.
The Statham City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 21, unanimously voted to impose a building moratorium for subdivisions while the city’s planning and zoning regulation and city ordinances are reviewed.
Jerry Weitz, who has his own company and has worked for Statham for several years, will do the revisions in the city’s comprehensive plan and the city’s ordinances. He will charge about $16,500 for that work.
Mayor Joe Piper introduced the idea and said Weitz and city attorney Thomas Mitchell support it.
Council member Dwight McCormic objected to the idea being introduced and voted on Tuesday. He said a subdivision discussed at the work session Jan. 16 that would add about 170 houses to the city would not be eligible to be built until after the moratorium. He also noted the moratorium “would kill the building season” and could dramatically affect the city.
Piper said the moratorium should be adopted immediately to avoid a “flood” of building requests. He listed three developments that have been proposed and total about 280 houses.
One, Lakes of Statham, would not be affected by the moratorium. He said that is about 82 houses.
McCormic suggested the city’s utilities, specifically water and sewer, be included in a study and recommendations made about those. However, no action was taken on that.
City attorney Thomas Mitchell said building could continue for families who might have two acres and want to subdivide it to build a second house.
The resolution adopted includes a provision that land included in the moratorium be larger than two acres.
The resolution extends the moratorium through July 31 or when the council lifts it.
Timothy Casper, who attended the work session and talked about his proposed subdivision, was not at the council meeting Tuesday. No action was taken on that proposal.
Piper said the action would “protect the city from too fast a growth.” He said other areas, mentioning Oconee County, had grown too fast and had infrastructure problems.
Mitchell also pointed out that the moratorium does not affect commercial or industrial property.
CITY CHANGES
The council adopted a motion to take bids for a revamped website and Facebook page. Council member Betty Lyle objected strenuously to anything with the Facebook page “until we can get somebody that can use it for what it’s there for.” She said the city’s Facebook page had been used “against me.”
Council member Hattie Thrasher also voted against the bids.
Council member Gary Venable said the city’s website is “in dire need of updating.”
He said it could be used to provide information to residents if it were faster and better designed.
Piper said the city does not have access to the current site, which still includes former Mayor Robert Bridges. Piper said the current contractor “won’t take it down.”
The council also approved a recommendation from the Tree Committee to delete a provision that Venable said relieves the city of liability for a mistake. He said the provision deals with city property and city trees. Lyle abstained on the vote.
Venable had four items for discussion listed on the agenda. He postponed action on the city building and properties.
At the work session, Venable listed more than a dozen topics for council’s discussion. Some of the other items included the city’s finances, water and sewer facilities and city buildings and property.
Venable said the city’s water supply is a problem because of algae in the reservoir. He said drilling a second well could cost $376,000 and dredging the reservoir cost is unknown. In addition, Venable said the city does not have good records about its water and sewer lines and that needs to be resolved.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•heard Lyle said the Lions Club would be in charge of the spring festival and she will continue to head the work for the Sunflower Festival in September.
•approved the renewal of an alcohol license for the Fajita Mexican Grill on Railroad Ave. It was passed on a 3-2 vote. Lyle and Thrasher opposed its approval.
•voted 3-2 for McComic to be the vice mayor. Council members Lyle, Thrasher and McCormic voted for McCormic and Tammy Crawley and Venable voted for Venable. The council had a roll call vote to comply with state law. The council earlier voted, 3-2, for McCormic by secret ballot, which is illegal in Georgia.
