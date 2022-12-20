The Statham City Council took the following actions during its Dec. 20 voting session:
- tabled the vote on a resolution requesting the introduction of local legislation amending Statham’s charter to provide for term limits in the office of mayor and city council.
- approved the LOST certificate of distribution, authorizing the mayor to sign the new agreement.
- approved an ordinance to amend chapter 28 of Statham’s ordinances to create the office of prosecuting attorney for the municipal court.
- approved the appointment of Beautification and Tree Committee officers, with terms starting Jan. 1, 2023, and ending Dec. 31, 2024. Those considered for appointment include Tim Terilli for chairman, councilmember Lee Patterson for co-chairperson, Christine Bogenrieder for secretary, Dwight McCormic, Kurt Bogenrieder, Shannon Patterson and councilmember Deborah Krause.
- approved an alcohol license distance waiver permit renewal for Fajita Mex Grill.
