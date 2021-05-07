Backyard chickens would be allowed in most residential zones that they currently are not, and the minimum lot size to have chickens in those zones would be reduced down to a quarter of an acre, under city code amendments being considered by the Statham City Council.
The proposed changes come amid a debate by city officials and among residents about the allowance of livestock and the sale of animal products from livestock in residential zoning districts.
Under the changes presented by city attorney Jody Campbell to the council at its Thursday, May 6 work session, backyard chickens would be allowed in all residential districts except UR. Other livestock or farm animals would require a conditional-use permit.
For chickens, the minimum lot size would be reduced from 1 acre (not including a house on the property) to 0.25 acres total (not excluding a house). Residential zone properties with half an acre or less would only be allowed six hens, while a maximum of 12 would be allowed on any property over half an acre. No roosters are currently allowed in residential zones, and they would continue to be prohibited.
The proposed code amendments also lay out the required acreage size for different animals and minimum housing area for the animals and also require a minimum property setback limit of 35 feet as well as fencing.
Because of public-advertising requirements, the council won’t hold a final vote on the amendments until its June 15 meeting, Campbell said.
The topic of livestock in residential districts came on the council’s radar last month after one resident was notified of a violation of the city’s ordinance by having four roosters on a half-acre of property and another resident who has been raising bunnies for several years was notified of a violation.
Councilwoman Tammy Crawley has been the most vocal proponent on the council of making changes regarding the allowance of livestock in residential zones but has said she supports keeping the rooster prohibitions in place. She said the amendments, as proposed, strike a healthy balance between the competing concerns.
“What we have tried to do, very carefully, is make amendments that are pro-animal,” Crawley said. “We can’t make provisions for the people that want the chickens or rabbits and then not make amendments for those who don’t want to see them. I think we’ve actually got that down pretty good here.”
Councilwoman Betty Lyle objected to the minimum lot size being reduced down to a quarter of an acre, saying she would prefer to keep it at the one-acre minimum.
“With all these subdivisions wanting to come in, and if we reduce the lot size to a quarter-acre, we’re going to have chickens in other people’s backyards and then we’re going to have a problem,” Lyle said.
But Crawley and councilman Dwight McCormic contended the 1-acre limit would be too restrictive, noting that very few properties in residential zones in the city have one acre.
“We’re trying to make it so people who have their animals can keep their animals,” councilman Gary Venable said. “At the same time, we can’t pick and choose who has them and who doesn’t.”
Venable and Campbell agreed that the city would get into murkier waters with discussions about grandfathering in certain animals on certain properties.
“You would have to go back and look at the historical record,” Campbell said. “You’d have to figure out when the use started and what (regulations were) in effect at that time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.