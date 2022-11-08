Statham leaders considered renovations for the front office space of the city hall at its Nov. 4 work session.
The construction and renovation of new office space was included in the FY23 budget with an allotted amount of $46,000. The proposal from Sunrise Roofing, LLC totals $45,097.
The project faces some opposition, however, as many wish for other budgeted projects to take priority, which include a new roof at Hillman-Rainwater Park, improvements at the Statham Community Center and an HVAC unit for another building.
“I don't think we should move forward with this at this time,” councilmember Gary Venable said. “We have other things that were also in the budget and we've been told that we are going to have to wait until after the first of the year to start those due to financial situations . . . so I personally would like to hold off on this until some of that stuff is done to make sure that we don't run out of funds this year before they’re finished.”
“We did not prioritize things from our budget and we should have done that,” councilmember Deborah Krause added. “I think that we need to also look at those deeper items that we have down, and projects that we need to do, and put them in order as to when the money comes in that we can take care of.”
The public also expressed concern about priority projects.
“We have three particular city hall area we can improve on that bring in revenue — we have across the street and both parks,” Cheryl Venable said. “We need to put the money [where] we are going to get the return — we rent out those facilities and those facilities give us money in return. We need to put the money in them first, before we put the money into city hall.”
“I’d like to know who requested these improvements,” Kurt Bogenrieder said. “Was it the city council – the city council felt it necessary to do the renovations to the front portion of the city hall? Was it somebody within the city works department? Or is this a decision being made by the mayor unilaterally to spend my tax dollars on improvements that I don’t see any necessity for?”
“I think a couple of our city council members are questioning why this has been done before other improvements are being done, or other expenditures are being done,” he added. “I really would like the city council to reel that one back in to question why these improvements are being done.”
The city council is slated to make a decision on Nov. 15.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Nov. 4, the council considered:
- an ordinance to clarify the duties and obligations of the municipal officers of public records and information; to establish a document retention calendar for public records; to establish an effective date; and other purposes.
- a year 2023 city council meeting calendar and city holiday schedule.
- an updated facility rental rate schedule, tabled from the Oct. 18 work session.
- an updated building permit fee schedule, tabled from the Oct. 18 work session.
- a resolution for the city to abandon any interest in the unopened 20-foot alleyway located between properties at 1949 Broad St. and 1951 Broad St.
