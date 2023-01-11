The Statham City Council is considering a resolution requesting the introduction of local legislation to provide for term limits in the office of mayor and city council. Proposed term limits would be two consecutive terms (eight years) for any elected office.
Statham considering eight year term limits
- By Hannah Barron hannah@mainstreetnews.com
