The City of Statham held a public hearing Tuesday evening, in which citizens were invited to voice opinions both in favor of and in opposition to a proposed Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST). Barrow County wants to put a TSPLOST referendum on the ballot in the upcoming fall election.
This special tax is a one-cent tax on all purchases made within Barrow County, whether those purchases are made by citizens or by travelers passing through the county. TSPLOST is designed to fund transportation projects only, such as road construction, maintenance and resurfacing.
The Barrow County TSPLOST would generate an estimated $130 million over five years, according to the county’s projections. Statham would receive 3.37 percent of those revenues, or about $876,000 per year for those five years.
“We are responsible for about twenty-three miles of roads in our city,” Piper said.
Councilman Lee Patterson stated that TSPLOST “is an excellent opportunity for our city.” Councilwoman Debi Krause agreed, saying that she hopes the citizens of Statham will vote in favor of the tax. “It’s not just Statham. Roads throughout the whole county need improvement.”
No citizens commented on the proposed tax during Tuesday night’s public hearing.
According to Piper, Barrow County officials are hopeful that each municipality within the county will be in favor of putting the matter to a vote in the upcoming fall election.
