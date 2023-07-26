The City of Statham held a public hearing Tuesday evening, in which citizens were invited to voice opinions both in favor of and in opposition to a proposed Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST). Barrow County wants to put a TSPLOST referendum on the ballot in the upcoming fall election.

This special tax is a one-cent tax on all purchases made within Barrow County, whether those purchases are made by citizens or by travelers passing through the county. TSPLOST is designed to fund transportation projects only, such as road construction, maintenance and resurfacing.

