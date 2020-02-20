The Statham City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday, Feb. 18, to sell a house it owns at the corner of Broad and Jefferson streets.
The house, bought by former mayor Robert Bridges, has been a source of tension and controversy for the past two years.
Council member Tammy Crawley made a motion to get a new appraisal for the property and hire an auctioneer. She said the city has about $133,000 in the house, including the purchase price.
Several audience members offered comments about the house.
One man said a reserve price — lower than the price the city would accept — has to be set for the house. Crawley said she agreed with that idea.
The house has no heat or air, no bathrooms and no kitchen, audience members and council members agreed.
The city rejected a request that the house be rezoned for commercial use before it bought it.
Bridges had prison inmates and city employees work on the house. It was suggested the city could rezone it for commercial use and see if there is any interest in the house then.
Council members said money from the sale of the house could be used to renovate a permanent location for the police department.
The police will have to move out of the community building because the public library is going to expand. That work is to start April 1.
Mayor Joe Piper said the Casto brothers have offered a temporary space for the police department and the council approved a month-to-month lease for $1,600 at 1906C Railroad St. Piper said it is the former office of a doctor.
The police department will have three weeks to move. The new police chief then has to take some training and a Georgia Bureau of Investigation audit will begin shortly after he returns, Piper said.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•set 6:30 p.m. March 30 for its first budget workshop on the Fiscal Year 2021 budget. Council member Gary Venable has been pushing the council to have a work session. Piper said the city’s new accountant will start March 2 and she needs a month to develop what he termed “raw numbers.” Council member Dwight McCormic said he would be glad to “get some real raw numbers.” McCormic insisted on budget numbers from the city’s new software in the summer of 2019 before the budget was approved.
•heard a complaint that Piper did not use the personnel committee to interview candidates for the accountant’s job. In response to a question from council member Hattie Thrasher, Piper said he would be happy to have interviews done after this. He did not offer to redo the accountant’s position. “I saw the need and I responded,” Piper said.
•heard a request from Venable that the public works department check sidewalks throughout the town and seek quotes for repairs. Venable said some of the sidewalks are in bad repair and “quite a few” are hazards.
•heard a comment from Piper that he is talking to Jordan McDaniel, director of the water department, and Jerry Hood, with Engineering Management Inc., consulting engineers, about how “to improve our water.” He said they were specifically talking about taste and odor issues.
•heard a report from Piper that the city’s auditors have submitted a list of “about 15 items” that are needed to work on the FY2017 audit.
•approved, in a called meeting Feb. 13, a change to its policy about its surveillance camera. The council approved a policy that says its tapes are retained only for eight days, which is the limit of its technology, and agreed to seek bids for new technology. City attorney Thomas Mitchell said the minimum the city should seek is 30 days. Piper said the cost for new surveillance technology probably would be in the next budget.
•heard a request from Rudy Krause about drainage problems in an area around Sunset Drive that is being developed. He said the problems are made worse by beaver dams that “plug” a culvert that goes under the road.
•donated $300 to the Special Olympics.
•heard a request from Kurt Bogenrieder, who lives on Broad Street, for the creation of a neighborhood watch — “at least for the downtown area.”
•agreed that Eddie’s BBQ, owned by Edmund Nelson, can apply for an alcohol license to sell beer and wine. Nelson said the area where sales are filled will be screened off from the remainder of the restaurant.
•heard new police chief Ira Underwood say he would begin a monthly report to council about the kinds of calls the police receive.
