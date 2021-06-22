In a split, 3-2 vote Tuesday, June 22, the Statham City Council approved a balanced $4.57 million budget for Fiscal Year 2022 after a successful push by councilman Dwight McCormic to substitute funding for new sidewalks in place of the purchase and outfitting of one of two new vehicles the city’s police department was seeking.
The council’s special-called meeting Tuesday came a week after the five-member body failed to take a vote June 15 on the proposed budget during a meeting that at times grew contentious over Mayor Joe Piper’s proposal to entirely gut $130,000 in sidewalk funding that had been sought by McCormic and councilwoman Hattie Thrasher and included in earlier versions of the spending plan.
Thrasher and councilwoman Tammy Crawley supported McCormic’s motion Tuesday to take $53,500 from the police department’s budget — slashing half of the department’s proposed total for vehicle purchases and half of the total for vehicle maintenance and repairs — and roll that money into a project that McCormic said would fund the construction of sidewalks along Broad Street between 8th Street and Hammond Road.
The action takes the police department’s budgeted expenditures for the new fiscal year, which begins July 1, just under $1 million, but the department’s budget has still been set at roughly $175,000 over its FY21 appropriations, largely thanks to the budgeted addition of two new police officers.
McCormic suggested the city could later purchase the second new police truck through a budget amendment if the city sees revenue increases over the course of FY22, while the budget approved Tuesday allows for the sidewalk project, which he contends is a critical public-safety matter, to get underway.
“I think it’s a pretty decent compromise and it’s sensible,” McCormic said.
But council members Gary Venable and Betty Lyle, who have said over the last month that changes made to balance the budget shouldn’t be made at the expense of the police department, voted against McCormic’s motion.
“I can’t agree with cutting the police department budget,” Venable said. “I’d rather just keep the budget as it is and fully fund the police department and (possibly sidewalks later in the year) if funds are available.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.