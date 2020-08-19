The City of Statham plans to quickly begin repairs on a damaged portion of Broad Street west of the downtown area that Mayor Joe Piper said presents an increasingly serious public safety risk.
The city council on Tuesday approved an $81,410 bid by McDaniel Utilities, Inc. over two other bids to replace a rotting corrugated steel pipe that has led to a large divot in a portion of Broad Street between Mulberry Street and Dooley Town Road. The council also consented to Piper’s recommendation to invoke an emergency-repair procedure under city policy that allows the city to bypass the typical competitive sealed-bid policy for such projects.
The council and mayor have discussing the need for an eventual repair of the stretch of road, but recent heavy rains have accelerated the deterioration of the pipe and roadway, Piper said.
“I really and truly believe it’s getting worse by the week,” Piper said, echoing concerns he’d expressed at an Aug. 6 council work session. He said he wants the city to be prepared for when Barrow County school buses begin transporting children to and from the district’s two schools in Statham.
“Right now they’re running dry routes and hitting that (divot) every single day,” Piper said. “(If the repairs aren’t made soon), we are going to have a situation that I believe will put the city in a position of liability.”
The work by McDaniel Utilities will include replacing the pipe with a concrete pipe and supporting head walls to better protect against erosion.
The city budgeted $300,000 for road and street repairs this fiscal year, and the pipe repair was one of three major projects along Broad Street that city leaders identified.
“The other two are not as critical a situation and we can do the sealed bids and go through that process on those,” Piper said. “But my concern right now is if a school bus full of kids tips over if the road gives way, I don’t think it would bode well for the City of Statham.”
The owner of McDaniel Utilities is related to city employee Jordan McDaniel, but city attorney Jody Campbell said that would not present a conflict of interest and that the conflict provision applies more toward council members.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Tuesday, the council:
•terminated Sam Powell from the position of public works director following a 30-minute closed session and named McDaniel the interim director. The move was not conduct- or performance-related but is the result of the city’s decision to combine the water and wastewater and public works departments into one unit. Powell remains employed by the city. McDaniel had been overseeing the water and wastewater department on an interim basis and will now oversee the combined department for at least the next six months.
•approved an agreement for the acceptance of up to $148,615 in federal coronavirus relief grant money to reimburse the city for pandemic-related expenditures. The city has to submit receipts and proof of expenditures to recoup the costs. The initial $44,582 amount would need to be used by Sept. 30 and would cover costs incurred since March. The remaining amount would cover expenditures through Dec. 31.
•tabled a vote on an updated planning and zoning fee schedule until September over concerns from council members that there has not been enough public input. City officials have sought increases in some fees to bring the cities more in line with surrounding municipalities.
•heard that the city was preparing to advertise for the city clerk position following the departure of Susan Gabriel for family reasons. Gabriel, a previous city clerk, returned this year as Piper took office. Three other employees have been splitting the city clerk’s duties in the interim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.