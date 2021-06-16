The Statham City Council on June 15 approved a preliminary plat and a pair of variances to allow a residential subdivision to be built next to Bear Creek Middle School.
According to the plans, Charlotte’s Place will include 55 single-family homes on 49.9 acres on the south side of Jefferson Street. Developer Rob Scott of Sapphire Properties said during a council work session earlier this month that three existing houses on the property will remain intact.
The council granted variances to reduce the impervious surface setback from streams and on buffer requirements along streams, which Scott sought in order for the last seven homes to be constructed according to the plans. Scott said the water body in question on the requests is a small, unnamed auxiliary creek.
Scott has said construction on the subdivision is targeted to begin by the end of this year.
The vote on granting the variances was a unanimous 5-0 tally, but councilwoman Betty Lyle voted against approval of the preliminary plat.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at its June 15 meeting, the council:
•approved using $140,000 out of an old water and sewer money market asset as restricted fund balance in fiscal year 2022 for the purchase of sewer capacity from Barrow County. Mayor Joe Piper said the city is currently paying the county penalties because it is over its capacity-purchasing limit.
•approved an extension of the city’s agreement with Ground Water Services Inc. for the city’s well exploration and development project. The company has completed phases 1-3 of the project, which included locating potential well sites, geophysical surveys and site-selection reports. The next phase, with an estimated cost of $18,500, will include well-site drilling to measure aquafer depths. Piper said the city has found a potentially viable well at Hillman-Rainwater Park.
•approved a request to annex about 7 acres of land along Atlanta Highway near Winder Housing Authority property with the eventual goal of rezoning it in the city in order for duplexes to be built with 26 units split between 13 buildings. Because there is an annexation request, the city has to go through to process of notifying the county to see if the county wants to lodge any objections. A final vote on the requests will likely be held at the council’s July 20 meeting.
•approved city code amendments that allow backyard chickens in most residential districts and reduce the minimum lot size to have backyard chickens from 1 acre (not including a house on the property) to 0.25 acres total (not excluding a house). The amendments came about as a result of a debate among city officials and residents about the allowance of livestock and the sale of animal products from livestock in residential zoning districts. The amendments allow for a maximum of six hens on properties with half an acre or less and a maximum of 12 hens for any property over half an acre. The ban on roosters remains in place. Other livestock or farm animals would require a conditional-use permit. The amendments also lay out the required acreage sizes for different animals and minimum housing area for the animals and require a minimum property setback limit of 35 feet as well as fencing.
•approved a recommendation from Piper to renew the city’s contract with Jerry Weitz for planning services for a two-year period through June 2023. Lyle was the lone vote against the recommendation.
•voted 4-0 to continue on with TKS as the city’s its technology services provider in FY22 at a cost of $13,800 for 10 support hours per month. Piper had recommended the city change switch providers by going with Bradley Electronics ($15,000 annual cost and unlimited support hours per month) over TKS and Athens Micro ($22,400 annual cost and unlimited support hours per month). When asked by Lyle why he was recommending the switch, Piper said he believes there have been some service-delivery and billing issues with TKS that warranted a change. Councilman Dwight McCormic spoke in favor of TKS and said he has always had positive experiences with the company. Councilman Gary Venable abstained from the vote due to a conflict of interest.
•approved authorizing the mayor to sign terms of agreement with the federal government for the city to receive funding through the American Rescue Plan Act.
•approved amendments to the county’s joint comprehensive plan and city zoning map that eliminates the Urban Residential future land-use category and reclassifies affected properties as SR-2, now the city’s highest-density residential zoning category.
