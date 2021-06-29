After a rarely-used procedural maneuver by Mayor Joe Piper, the Statham City Council on Tuesday, June 29, approved a revised budget for fiscal year 2022, ending a month-long and at-times contentious process just in time for the city to continue operations past the end of FY21 on June 30.
The passage of what was the proposed $4.57 million balanced budget that Piper presented to the council earlier this month came one week after the body approved a different version that he ultimately vetoed due to his contention that it jeopardized public safety in the city by cutting some police funds in lieu of money for a sidewalk project.
The version approved Tuesday — by a 3-1 vote with councilman Dwight McCormic opposed and councilwoman Tammy Crawley absent — puts $53,500 back into the police department’s more than $1 million portion of the budget, which will allow the department to purchase two new vehicles for the two new officer positions it plans to add. It also excludes, entirely, funding for sidewalks in the area of Broad Street and Hammond Road that McCormic has sought.
After the council failed to take a vote at its June 15 meeting, when it was initially scheduled to adopt an FY22 budget, McCormic successfully led an effort — with Crawley and councilwoman Hattie Thrasher in support of his motion — to take $53,500 out of the police department’s budget (money for one of the new vehicles) and put it under the public works department budget for a proposed sidewalk project along Broad Street between 8th Street and Hammond Road.
But two days later, on June 24, Piper notified the council that he was vetoing the budget it had just passed, specifically the re-appropriation of the $53,500 for the sidewalks.
That prompted a special-called meeting Friday, June 25, in which the council voted 3-1 to uphold Piper’s veto — four votes would have been required to override it — with McCormic opposed, councilman Gary Venable absent, and Crawley and Thrasher crossing over to join councilwoman Betty Lyle in support of the mayor’s move.
