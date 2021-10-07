The field of candidates vying for three open seats on the Statham City Council in next month's election has now dropped to five.
Parker Elrod, one of seven candidates who initially qualified in August for the Nov. 2 city election, said Thursday, Oct. 7, that he has withdrawn from the race because he is likely to soon move out of the city due to "unexpected financial opportunities" that recently arose.
Elrod's departure from the race follows the withdrawal last month of Ethan Breazzano, a law enforcement officer in another county who said he'd been notified by his employer that the agency considered it a conflict of interest for him to hold elected office.
The remaining candidates running for the three open seats are Mayor Joe Piper's wife Janel Piper, former Barrow County Board of Education member Debi Krause, former council candidate Scott Penn, Barnard Sims and Lee Patterson. Current council members Betty Lyle, Dwight McCormic and Tammy Crawley are not seeking re-election.
In-person advance voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 12, and runs through Friday, Oct. 29, at the Barrow County elections office, 233 East Broad St., Winder.
Election Day voting Nov. 2 will be held at Barrow County Emergency Services Fire Station 1, 1625 Bethlehem Rd., Statham. The top three vote-getters will be elected, and no runoff is necessary.
