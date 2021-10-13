BNJ: Please provide a brief background/biography of yourself.
Sims: My name is Barnard Sims, I am the retired owner of Barnard’s Hair Salon in Statham. I have been a barber in the community for over 36 years. I am also the author of my soon to be published book, “The Southern Awakening: A Black Man’s Guide to Liberating the Rural South.” Part of that process is being willing to serve as councilman for the big city of Statham!
BNJ: Why did you decide to run for election and what in your background makes you the most qualified candidate for this seat?
Sims: I decided to run for city council out of a moral obligation to serve my community in a better capacity. Barbers have a hand on the pulse of our communities. The citizens of our community are always encouraging me to run for some public office because I am always volunteering in some capacity to serve the citizens anyway. I work with a nonprofit, Leap for Literacy (founded by Stan Tucker), which encourages literacy and helps children become published authors themselves. As a chess coach through USCF (United States Chess Federation), I have also worked with our local Boys and Girls Club in Winder through another nonprofit, Chess & Community (founded by Lemuel “Life” LaRoche). I’ve also served on the board of Diamond Ministries Inc. (founded by Adriane M. Brown), whose mission is to assist survivors of domestic violence. I am a graduate and former cosmetology instructor at Athens Technical College with an associate degree in Public Services, although it is my compassion for people that best qualifies me to serve.
BNJ: What should the city’s approach to the continuing growth in population be? How can the city best position itself to handle the inevitable continued growth?
Sims: The city’s approach to the continued population should be an approach that listens to the public first. The city can be in the best position to handle the inevitable growth by being mindful of all the constituents we are to serve in the city. Not many people would return to a hairstylist or a barber who never hear the client wanted. Therefore, we have to start electing people who are versed in listening to the needs of the community in order to provide outcomes to fit our town’s needs.
BNJ: Aside from growth, what do you consider to be the top three issues the city is facing and will face in the coming years? If elected, how would you work to address those issues?
Sims: The top priority that I see that we need in our town is a return to civility. The past couple of years, we have seen our meetings become public shouting matches. As a result of that noise, the civil discourse needing to be heard gets drowned out. This is not reflective of the town or community I grew up in. We have to challenge ourselves to be better than that. Because nowadays the world is watching.
If we return to listening to learn instead of seeing who can respond the loudest, only then can we root out our second hindrance to solutions, which is misinformation. Recently, we watched our city council almost break out into fist fights over sidewalks. Of course, we have to restructure our budgets sometimes like every other American is doing right now in their homes. The difference is my wife and I balance our budget without it becoming a national embarrassment for our city on the world wide web.
So,
#1 civility, is the key to get to get to the
#2 accurate information we must have
#3 to clean our toxic environment.
We need to start there so we come together with the truth communities need to solve issues like clean water, or increasing the pay/benefits of police officers who serve the public well. The police don’t need a rocket ship to jump the Grand Canyon in Statham, but I’ll bet each officer could use an increase in pay, plus benefits equal to or better than our surrounding cities to put into their pockets to serve and protect their families as well.
I, Barnard Sims, need your vote to be your voice in addressing those issues and more as your city councilman for the city of Statham!
