BNJ: Please provide a brief background/biography of yourself.
Penn: I am a 16-year veteran of the public safety/medical field and a licensed realtor with a growing business. My training and career have given me great experience in both leadership and public service, as well as fueling my compassion for helping the public.
BNJ: Why did you decide to run for election, and what in your background makes you the most qualified candidate for this seat?
I’m running for Statham City Council because my family loves our town, our neighbors, the small businesses and the small town feel.
My career has well prepared me for serving the public through elected office. Having served in leadership positions in public safety, I’ve gained the ability to make decisions based on potential outcomes with a focus on how those decisions can affect the people involved. Both real estate and working as a paramedic have given me an outlook and viewpoint of the public at their most vulnerable times. They also force critical thinking and require an excellent work ethic in order to be successful.
BNJ: What should the city’s approach to the continuing growth in population be? How can the city best position itself to handle the inevitable continued growth?
Penn: The local governments need to keep in mind the effect that the continued growth in the area will have on the lifelong residents, those who moved here to escape a population boom, and the surrounding utility infrastructure. I would be in favor of a moratorium on new residential subdivision development in the city for at minimum one year and would urge the county to do the same. The growth is only as inevitable as we allow it to be. We need to listen to citizen concerns as well as take into account the effects it will have on all tax payer funded services and utilities.
BNJ: Aside from growth, what do you consider to be the top three issues the city is facing and will face in the coming years? If elected, how would you work to address those issues?
Penn: Our main issues over the next four years will be:
1. updating the water and sewer system with any available funding we can obtain.
2. improving infrastructure such as roadways; looking at what we can do to provide additional access to high-speed internet options; providing a safer city for our families with inclusion of speed-reduction programs like neighboring municipalities have; seeking additional funding for parks and recreation facilities.
3. working together as elected officials to better the city and dropping personal agendas that do little to benefit the citizens.
I plan on fighting for these items from day one and working tirelessly along with the other council members on bettering our community. Some of the other candidates and I have discussed these issues and tossed around ideas; we just need the platform to work on them.
