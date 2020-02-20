The Statham City Council, on a split vote Tuesday, Feb. 18, approved moving its work session up a week to provide more time between it and the regular council meeting. The monthly work sessions will now be held the first or second Thursday of each month, starting with the March 5 meeting.
City attorney Thomas Mitchell said the work sessions for the remainder of the year will be March 5, April 9, May 7, June 4, July 9, Aug. 6, Sept. 3, Oct. 8, Nov. 5 and Dec. 3.
The decision was made by a 3-2 vote. Voting to make the change were Dwight McCormic, Tammy Crawley and Gary Venable. New mayor Joe Piper also said he supported the change, although he did not have a vote. Council members Betty Lyle and Hattie Thrasher supported keeping the work session on the second Thursday before the regular meeting on the third Tuesday.
Venable, who originally raised the issue, said he would prefer two full weeks. He suggested moving both meetings so that the regular council meeting would be on the third Thursday. Mitchell said that would be more difficult because it would require a change in the city’s ordinances.
Venable said he would support any change that would provide additional time. Those who supported the change argued that it would provide additional time for residents to register their views and for anyone to do more “research” on a topic.
Piper, Venable and Crawley were vocal about the need for a change during the election campaign.
Lyle and Thrasher said the schedule was fine as it was and needed no change. Both said matters could be tabled if more time was needed.
Piper, Lyle and Thrasher are retired. McCormic, Venable and Crawley have jobs. Piper said those who have jobs might need more time than the current two days.
