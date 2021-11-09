The Statham City Council is set to vote next week on a rezoning request for property south of Atlanta Highway that would allow for a townhome development and commercial uses, but the project faced significant pushback from residents during a public hearing on the request last week.
Applicant Presidential Oaks Properties, LLC, and property owner Margaret Ann Hamway are seeking to rezone roughly 12 acres total to the west of the intersection of Atlanta Highway and Mulberry Street, with a little more than 9 acres to be set aside for the construction of up to 62 individually-owned townhome units and the remainder of the land fronting Atlanta Highway to be used for commercial uses.
On the residential component, city planning consultant Jerry Weitz recommended approval of the rezoning request with a dozen conditions, including that the developer widen and make other improvements to the narrow Mulberry Street, which would be the lone access point to and from the townhomes. Each of the units would be required to be a minimum of 1,725 heated square feet and would have to have a two-car garage. Each building would have to have a minimum lot size of 2,400 square feet and building heights could not exceed two stories and 40 feet. The owner and/or developer would also be required to “upgrade, relocate and/or replace water lines and sewer lines within the property as a condition for connecting to the city’s utility system and would have to contribute any capacity reservation fee if required by the city or the Barrow County Water and Sewerage Authority to reserve capacity.
A representative for the applicant said they were agreeable to those conditions.
Weitz also recommended rezoning for the commercial component with similar water/sewer- and height-related conditions. While the applicant said it’s not set in stone what the eventual commercial uses would be, the conditions recommended by Weitz spell out numerous prohibited uses in the proposed zoning — including automobile repair/sales businesses, bail bonding, fireworks retails, tattoo parlors and similar shops, flea markets and similar outdoor markets, funeral homes, gas stations, animal kennels, riding stables, lodging, vapor lounges and welding shops among others.
Despite Weitz’s recommendation, several residents, including a handful that live off Mulberry Road, spoke out against the requests during the Nov. 4 council public hearing. They said adequately widening Mulberry Road would likely require acquiring pieces of other residents’ properties and worried that 62 more living units and roughly twice that amount of new cars would exacerbate ongoing traffic issues in addition to the increase in traffic coming from future housing developments nearby that are already in the works.
“I’m not against economic development and I’m not against growth, but there is quality of life (to consider),” said Debi Krause, who was elected to the council last week and will take office in January.
The council is set to take up the rezoning requests for a vote at its 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 meeting, but outgoing councilman Dwight McCormic floated a suggestion that they be tabled. He noted that he and two other members on the five-person council — Betty Lyle and Tammy Crawley — will be leaving at the end of December before Krause, Lee Patterson and Scott Penn take office.
“With so many unanswered questions and opposition, I don’t think it’d be fair for us to take any action on this delicate matter (until the new council members are in place,” McCormic said.
