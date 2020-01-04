The Statham City Council unanimously eliminated the position of city administrator and hired a new police chief at a called meeting Friday night, Jan. 3.
The council met with two new members, including a new mayor, who recommended both actions. The council held about a 20-minute closed session before the actions.
Joe Piper, the new mayor who took the oath of office Thursday morning, Jan. 2, recommended the elimination of the administrator position and Ira Underwood, a sergeant for the Auburn Police Department, as the new police chief.
Mai Chang, who was the city administrator, was not at the meeting. She was named administrator in early 2019 by former Mayor Robert Bridges after Michelle Irizarry, who had been the administrator for about a year, took another job. Chang was the Statham city clerk for about two years prior to being named administrator.
Allan Johnston had been the Statham police chief. He resigned that position in December and Officer John Wood, who was the assistant, turned down the head position after the council rejected a proposal to give him a year’s contract and guarantee him six months' salary if he were fired from the job without cause.
The council also agreed at its Friday meeting to take bids on converting the current city hall to administrative offices and the police department so that the Statham Public Library can be expanded. The library has a grant for expansion and is supposed to start that work April 1.
The council agreed to take bids after Piper said the city had one bid from “the previous administration” for $13,500. Mike Holcomb, who said he has been a homebuilder and renovated numerous projects, including the Statham police department, said the work would only take a few days and could be done much more cheaply.
