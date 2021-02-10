Members of the Statham City Council are pushing to quickly formulate a plan for repaving and re-striping portions of several city streets and implementing other various sidewalk, crosswalk and stop sign upgrades around town aimed at improving traffic and pedestrian safety.
During a three-hour, wide-ranging council work session on several topics Thursday, Feb. 4, councilman Gary Venable said the city should look to tackle several improvement projects during the remainder of this fiscal year and next with the more than $40,000 it has on hand in the budget for such work. He said a list of areas in need of attention provided by the police department would be a good starting point. He said the city should look at repaving those roads in need before they are re-striped.
“There are quite a few roads that do need re-striping and repaving, definitely Broad Street, for one,” Venable said. “Thankfully it’s a wide-enough road, but the lines there, without a doubt, have worn.”
Venable added that Price, Railroad and Ventura streets are also in need of improvements and that he would like to see a stop bar and crosswalks at Atlanta Highway, lighted crosswalk signs at Broad and Jefferson streets and lighted stop signs at Second and Broad streets as well as on Providence Road.
Venable said the city already has a rough estimate of what several of the improvements would cost and that the city could accomplish many of them and have money left over. Depending on how much money and whether and how the projects would be packaged, the city would need to get at least three quotes and could potentially need to bid some work out, Venable and city attorney Jody Campbell said.
Mayor Joe Piper said the Atlanta Highway/Highway 211 crosswalks would require Georgia Department of Transportation involvement.
It’s not yet clear whether the council will vote on some sort of plan at its voting session scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16, or whether they would need to since money for improvements is already budgeted. But council members agreed they would like to get moving on the improvements.
“If there are any other areas that anyone knows of, let’s try to get them fixed,” Venable said.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the council’s Feb. 4 meeting:
•The council held a public hearing on requests by Abe Consulting Inc. and Ellington Farms Development Partners, LLC for variances on city curb-and-gutter, buffer and open-space requirements for the planned Ellington Farms subdivision on just under 17 acres at Sunset Drive and Lillian Way. The preliminary plat for the project was approved in 2007, and city planner Jerry Weitz said the final plat presented would require changes to be brought up to current city standards. The city staff is recommending approval of the variances with conditions. Several residents expressed concerns about the water runoff from heavy rains at the property and said 50 homes could add to that issue. They also contended that the additional traffic going onto Atlanta Highway from the homes would create a similar issue to the one that led council to deny a rezoning request of the Moore family property last month for a larger residential development south of Atlanta Highway in the downtown area. Applicant Abe Abouhamdan said the curb-and-gutter variance is being sought because the developer has completed streets to city standards and that it would not be cost-effective to go back and install curbs and gutters. On the watershed issue, he said most of the proposed subdivision would be unbuildable without the variance. He said dams built by beavers had caused water backup issues on the property, and those dams have been removed by the property owner and city. The council will vote on the variance requests next week.
•Several council members said the city should revise its March 2015 decision to implement annual 5-percent water and sewer rate increases. Instead, Venable, along with councilwomen Tammy Crawley and Betty Lyle, said the council should review the rates regularly and increase them as needed. Venable said the annual cost-of-living increases for city residents aren’t in line with a 5-percent annual hike and that it’s “asking a little too much of our citizens” to continue 5-percent increases year-to-year. A vote on the policy change is likely to be held next week.
•Councilman Dwight McCormic asked that the city consider reducing fines, fees and jail time for minor possession of marijuana so that the police department could focus on “more important issues” and going after “harder” drugs on the streets. Police chief Ira Underwood opposed the idea, saying much of the marijuana found by the police department during searches is laced with other dangerous and addictive substances and added that the city has significant drug issues. Venable said that while marijuana could eventually be decriminalized or fully legalized, the city shouldn’t be in the position of deviating from state and federal laws.
•Venable asked that the council vote next week on adding a non-bite K-9 to the police department at an initial cost of $12,000. Underwood and a city police officer who is a certified law enforcement dog-handler said the dog would be a benefit to the city in locating missing persons and could be used at the elementary and middle schools in the city to help sniff out any drugs.
•McCormic said the city should solicit bids to build a new city annex across from the current city hall building. Ideally, McCormic said, the new building would be a permanent home for the police department, which has relocated to a space on Railroad Street after vacating its old headquarters to make room for expansion of the Statham Public Library. The city is paying $1,600 a month in rent currently for the new police department location. Venable said that the city, in general, needs to take inventory of all the buildings it owns and come up with a plan to either utilize or sell the vacant ones.
•Crawley said the city should look at filling the two additional public works positions it budgeted for this fiscal year to help with better maintaining city streets and rights of way. Mayor Joe Piper said the city hired a person to one of those positions, but that employee has since left the city. He said he was hesitant to fill the positions right now with possibly lower-than-expected revenues coming over the next few months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
