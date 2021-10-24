Statham’s mayor and the city council faced questions about a proposed millage-rate increase from a pair of residents at a public hearing last week as the council prepares to set the rate next month.
The council conducted the second of three required public hearings Oct. 19 on a proposed increase from 4.003 mills to 4.345 mills that Mayor Joe Piper has said would be necessary to fully fund the city’s adopted budget for fiscal year 2022, according to projections from Barrow County’s tax commissioner’s office.
A third and final public hearing is scheduled for the council’s Nov. 4 work session, and a final vote is slated to take place at the Nov. 16 voting session.
A 4.345-mill rate would mean a greater than 16% increase over the state formula-recommended “roll back” rate of 3.725 mills. Piper has said at previous meetings the state’s recommendation is based on the amount of residential growth in the city but doesn’t take into account the city’s ineligibility for most state grant money until it gets fully caught up on its financial audits or the inclusion of major infrastructure projects in the budget.
After no comments from residents at the first public hearing earlier this month, two questioned the need and timing of the millage increase at last week’s hearing. Piper said rolling back to 3.725 mills would likely mean steep cuts to the budget, which he estimated would be upward of $300,000.
“Wouldn’t it have been important to have stated that and worked (the projected increase necessary to fully fund the budget) into the formulation of the budget,” resident Kurt Bogenrieder asked. Piper noted the county did not come out with its projections — and the state did not come out with its recommended roll back rate — until after the budget had been approved and set.
Keeping the rate the same would mean less cuts, Piper said, but either way the council would again have to go through public hearings and meetings on amending the budget after a contentious process that went into adopting the FY22 spending plan this summer.
While budgets can be amended at any point in the year, the millage rate can only be set once, city attorney Jody Campbell noted.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at its Oct. 19 meeting, the council:
•approved renewal of an agreement with Duplicated Products for an upgraded copy machine at city hall. The five-year agreement calls for a payment from the city of $279 per month, a $130 per month savings from the existing agreement.
•heard from Piper that the city’s FY20 audit is “currently between 70-80% complete” and is on track to be finished by or before the end of this year, at which point the city will be caught up on its prior audits and will regain eligibility for state grant monies.
•heard from Piper that water samples from the potential future city water well site at Hillman-Rainwater Park were set to be tested this week to indicate whether the location would be a viable well site for the city as it aims to become more water-independent in the coming years.
•heard from Piper that the school zone speed warning signs are up by Bear Creek Middle and will soon be up by Statham Elementary. Those driving 11 miles per hour over the posted speed limit in school zones will be ticketed through the mail by Blue Line Solutions, the company that is installing the speed cameras in school zones around the county.
•heard from Piper that speed bumps have been installed on Railroad Street to deter speeding and that “we are looking at other locations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.