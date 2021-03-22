A proposed beefed-up ordinance governing Statham City Council meeting and agenda procedures was met with opposition from a majority of the current council last week.
Mayor Joe Piper and city officials presented the council during its March 16 meeting with a 10-page ordinance that would have replaced the existing one. It would have placed stricter limits on late additions to meeting agendas and would have shortened the amount of time public speakers were allowed before the council at meetings.
Piper said the changes would provide more clarity and guidance on meeting procedures, as well as provide “better transparency” for the city’s citizens, while also bringing the city more in line with the state’s open-meetings laws.
But the council voted 4-1 to reject the new proposed ordinance. Councilman Gary Venable was the lone member to support it after calling for an amendment that would have reduced the number of council members required to get an item placed on a meeting agenda from two to one.
The proposed ordinance generated very little conversation among council members either at last week’s meeting or during a work session earlier this month.
Councilman Dwight McCormic, who only seconded Venable’s motion for approval in order to bring it to a vote, said he was opposed to the proposed ordinance because it was “basically redundant.” McCormic said the council has generally already been conducting its business, and members have generally been conducting themselves, according to Robert’s Rules of Order, though there have been a handful of instances in recent years of council members and citizens sniping at each other in the middle of meetings.
While the council has established Robert’s Rules of Order as the basis for its meeting procedures, city officials said those rules needed to be expanded on in writing. One of the changes would have reduced the amount of time a citizen providing public comment can address the council from five minutes to three. The change would have brought the city more in line with other local government elected bodies and their public comment procedures.
McCormic, though, said he has no issue with citizens taking longer than three minutes and said the five-minute restriction has seldom, if ever, been enforced, at least in recent years.
“If someone is on topic, and they’re being kind and courteous, we’ve seen people talk 10-12 minutes without us taking any action,” McCormic said.
Officials said there were also seeking more transparency with meeting agendas, namely with a measure that would have prevented new items from being placed on an agenda later than three days prior to a scheduled meeting, except in qualified “emergency” situations under the city’s charter.
City staffers have expressed concern that a tendency for meeting agendas to be amended after being publicly published can throw citizens for a loop.
“This would eliminate those last-minute changes, although there will sometimes be emergencies that can be handled as such,” Piper said prior to the vote.
But McCormic said he supports council members being allowed to amend the agenda after it has been published.
“(The proposed ordinance) is just too restrictive for a town our size,” he said.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at its meeting last week, the council:
•approved three variance requests for the planned Ellington Farms subdivision at Sunset Drive and Lillian Way. City staff recommended approval of the requests with a handful of conditions, which the applicant representative, Abe Abouhamdan, said he was agreeable to. Among those conditions: the streets will be accepted with no curb and gutter because they have connections to preexisting public streets; general maintenance bonds for the roads and a performance bond for golf cart paths and sidewalks will be required; homes will have to be constructed at a minimum of 2 feet above the highest water elevation; and stormwater retention ponds will be privately maintained.
•approved a city ordinance that gives the police department more ability to enforce against illegal parking in the city.
•approved a rezoning request for 11.6 acres on the north side of Dooley Town Road, northeast of Atlanta Highway, to allow for an office, equipment storage and repair, and welding and fabrication.
