A developer’s plan to build nearly 170 single-family homes south of Atlanta Highway near downtown Statham was dealt a major blow Tuesday, Jan. 19, when the Statham City Council denied a rezoning request for the property — primarily over traffic concerns.
The council, which had tabled a vote on the rezoning at its Dec. 15 meeting at the applicant’s request, voted 3-0 to reject the push by Macas Development and the Mrs. Kurtz Moore and Jack Rivers Stapleton estates (the property owners) to rezone 75.5 acres at 541 and 546 Moore Dr. to build 167 homes on smaller lots than what is allowed under the current zoning. Councilman Dwight McCormic was joined in support of his motion to deny by council members Gary Venable and Tammy Crawley. Council members Betty Lyle and Hattie Thrasher were absent.
“I love the idea of having 167 new homes in such a small community but, the more I think about it, I have a hard time envisioning what the traffic is going to be like with this development being within one-tenth of a mile from the busiest intersection of Statham,” McCormic said, referring to the intersection of Atlanta Highway and Highway 211. “If we add possibly 300-400 vehicles in an already extremely-congested area…I cannot get past having that many homes at this location. There’s just no way to plug it in and for it to work.”
The developers had initially sought to build 197 homes but reduced the number twice on various iterations of their site plan — a move that Stanton Porter, the Winder attorney representing the applicants, said was aimed at trying to ease some of the traffic concerns.
Also in an effort to address traffic, the applicants proposed three entrance/exit points — the main one off of Atlanta Highway; a second off of Jefferson Street, which would have required that the developer extend the street across city-owned property; and a third off Park Street, which was initially intended for emergency vehicles only. The city’s planning staff, as part of more than 20 recommended conditions for approval of the request, had recommended that the developer make a connection across multiple properties to Highway 211, but Porter said that plan was not workable “engineering-wise.”
Porter noted that the applicants were seeking the rezone for smaller lot sizes because of the topography of the land. About 40 percent of the property was intended to be left as open space because it would not be buildable along the water streams there, he said.
Porter said that the developers had made a good-faith effort to work with the city staff and the council on their concerns in order to build a development that the city could be proud of and gain a steady stream of property-tax revenues from. He said the developers would be agreeable to a full traffic study, which would “take some time” and be costly, as a condition — but that they were presenting the city with a site plan in conjunction with what they believed a study would likely suggest or recommend.
“We think this would be (a proper development) for the city,” Porter said.
But McCormic was unpersuaded.
“My loyalty is to the citizens and their livelihood, and I think (the proposed development) would significantly degrade the traffic (conditions),” McCormic said. “It just doesn’t fit in this location for me.”
But Porter contended that the city is putting the property owners in an economically detrimental situation by not approving residential development on the property.
“I agree (that the traffic is congested),” he said. “But at the same time, if we can’t ever develop it, they can’t really sell it, and it doesn’t provide any benefit to the city.”
“We’re not saying you cannot develop the property. That’s not my message to you and the Moore family at all,” McCormic replied. “All I’m saying is this number of homes and this density does not work for me. And my constituents and the people of Statham, that’s who we’re responsible for. (If the request were approved), there’s 3,000 people that live here that are going to be looking at why we approved this when we knew better.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Tuesday, the council:
•voted to terminate an agreement with the Walton Group for a project that had been backed by a federal grant to be used for a water lift station that would have serviced a planned mixed-use development on property the company owns at State Route 316 and McCarty Road. The project has not materialized in the nearly nine years since the grant was awarded, and Walton representatives have told city officials that they are no longer seeking to develop the property and have put it up for sale. The city will instead take the more than $300,000 it has had earmarked for the project since 2012 and put it toward well exploration in an effort to give the city an independent water supply in the future. Venable had stressed at a council meeting last month that the city is too dependent on Barrow County and the City of Winder — and that without the revenues that would result from the city being self-sufficient, the city government could eventually cease to exist. The council also approved Tuesday a bid from Ground-Water Services, Inc. to conduct well site surveys at a cost not to exceed $20,000.
•approved the qualifying fees for the November 2021 council election at $180. McCormic, Crawley and Lyle are up for re-election this year.
