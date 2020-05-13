The Statham City Council’s work session scheduled for Thursday, May 7, was canceled due to the lack of quorum of council members.
The council had been scheduled to discuss the Lakes of Statham subdivision project, an amendment to cash bond agreements and hold a closed session. The work session was not rescheduled. The council’s voting session is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 19.
Councilmen Dwight McCormic and Gary Venable were the only members in attendance May 7, along with Mayor Joe Piper. Councilwoman Tammy Crawley said she was not feeling well and councilwomen Betty Lyle and Hattie Thrasher said they forgot the meeting was scheduled for that day.
The council traditionally holds its regular voting meeting on the third Tuesday of each month and in the past has held a work session the Thursday before. But in February, the council voted to move the monthly work session up a week after a majority asked for more time between the meetings to review agenda matters. Lyle and Thrasher voted against that change.
