The Statham City Council will wait at least another month before voting on a rezoning request that would allow a large residential subdivision of more than 170 single-family homes south of Atlanta Highway in the downtown area.
The council voted Tuesday, Dec. 15, to table the request by Macas Development and the Mrs. Kurtz Moore and Jack Rivers Stapleton estates (property owners) to rezone 75.5 acres at 541 and 546 Moore Dr. for 174 single-family homes to be built on smaller lots than allowed under the current zoning. The developer had 197 homes included in the original application.
The council, which already held a public hearing on the request Dec. 3, after delaying that by a month, is now scheduled to hold a vote at its 7 p.m. Jan. 19 meeting.
Stanton Porter, the attorney representing the applicants, requested that the item be tabled so the developer could work with the project engineer on a traffic study to present to the council next month. Porter said the study would be aimed at trying to alleviate concerns expressed by council members and residents over the traffic issues the development could present. He said the developer also wants additional time to study the feasibility to add a third entrance to/exit from the proposed subdivision on Bethlehem Road/Highway 211, which city staff has recommended among a list of more than 20 conditions for approval.
In addition to the main entrance off Atlanta Highway, the developer has plans at the city’s recommendation to have a second entrance off Jefferson Street and extend Jefferson across city property. An additional entrance, for emergency vehicle access only, is being eyed on Park Street.
“It’s smart for a project this size to move forward incrementally,” Porter said. “We want to see if we can get something that is approvable, that is the best product and would be a successful project and a benefit, not a detriment, (to the city’s citizens).”
In addition to potential traffic issues, concerns have been raised by council members and residents over the impact on the city’s infrastructure and the Barrow County School System’s two schools in the city (Statham Elementary and Bear Creek Middle). Resident Andy Woods said at the Dec. 3 public hearing that the developer should aim for larger homes on larger lots for a “higher-quality” development with higher property values.
The city staff’s recommendation was that the development include no more than 175 homes, with a minimum lot size of 7,500 square feet, and that no more than 25 percent of the homes be less than 1,650 square feet.
Councilman Dwight McCormic cautioned that the developer may not want to “waste a whole bunch of money” on a traffic study if a main concern was the density of the proposed development.
“A lot of (the property) is unbuildable,” Porter replied. “The rezone is being requested to allow for smaller lots, not to cram a bunch of extra houses in.”
WALTON DEVELOPMENT PROPERTY
In other action at its Dec. 15 meeting, the council tabled until next month a potential vote on what to do with more than $300,000 in money for a proposed mixed-use development at State Route 316 and McCarty Road that was started in 2012 but has yet to come to fruition.
The project — which has been backed by a $300,000 federal grant that was administered through the Atlanta Regional Commission, along with the city funding and a match by Walton Development — was intended to be used for a water lift station. But Walton, the Canadian-based real estate firm, is no longer seeking to develop the property and has put it up for sale. Mayor Joe Piper said Walton’s principal players in the initial project are no longer involved with the company, and the company has switched from being a developer to a “land flipper.”
Walton now typically focuses on pre-development of raw land by purchasing undeveloped property in high-growth areas, acquiring appropriate zoning, then eventually selling the property to developers.
Walton has continued divesting itself of numerous real estate holdings in the Atlanta area this year, including a few in neighboring Jackson County.
A plan by Walton to have the City of Arcade annex a large tract in south Jackson County near the Clarke County line was thwarted in 2014 after a public outcry over the idea. Walton wanted to annex the land to get a more favorable zoning for higher density housing than it could have gotten from the county board of commissioners.
Walton was successful in having Arcade annex the large tract known as the old 4-W Farm into the town for a massive master planned community, but the property remains undeveloped.
Councilman Gary Venable has said he would like to see the $313,000 Statham has on hand for the project to be redirected for well development to help relieve the city’s water dependency on Barrow County and the City of Winder. Venable and councilwoman Tammy Crawley said self-sufficiency should be the city’s ultimate aim. Venable noted that the city has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in recent years in water purchases.
“There’s not much movement that I can tell (with the project),” Venable said. “…That’s a lot of money going to entities other than (the City of Statham). The goal here is to find a clean-water solution that Statham owns and operates. We don’t have a plan, as I understand it, to fund that solution. But water revenues are how we fund most of our budget. If our infrastructure is crumbling, how long is that sustainable? That’s the issue for me.”
Jordan McDaniel, the city’s public works director, has recommended that the project funds be left in place for a lift station and that the city look for other funding to support a water research project. The city can’t apply for grant monies to assist with that until it is up to date on its audits. Piper said the city’s auditor should have a draft of the 2018 audit to submit to the council within the next month and has started work on the 2019 audit.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the Dec. 15 meeting, the council approved a memorandum of understanding with Barrow County Emergency Services to conduct fire safety inspections within the city. Piper said the city canceled an MOU with the Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office in 2012 and the county has been performing the services as a courtesy since then.
—
Mike Buffington contributed reporting on the Walton item.
