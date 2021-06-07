The Statham City Council plans to approve a fiscal year 2022 spending plan at its monthly voting session next week, but must first eliminate a $349,000 deficit in order to balance the proposed budget.
The council will meet again at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at city hall for its fourth budget work session to try to iron out the final adjustments to the budget ahead of a scheduled vote on adoption Tuesday, June 15.
As things stood at the start of council’s June 3 budget public hearing and work session on several other items, the city was projecting $4.43 million in FY22 revenues, but $4.78 million in expenses. By the end of a nearly two-hour discussion to start last week’s meeting, the council and Mayor Joe Piper had agreed to add at least $150,000 to the revenue projections for the anticipated sale of the city’s public works building and to cut at least some of the roughly $72,000 in contingencies budgeted across various departments, though city accountant April Plank recommended against slashing those entirely. But Plank also said that most of the city’s fund balances are restricted and can’t be used to balance the budget, and there was little to no consensus among the council about what else should be cut.
“We’ve got to figure it out,” councilman Gary Venable said. “We’re running out of time.”
Some of the larger proposed increases in the city’s budget come from the police department — where Chief Ira Underwood has recommended two new officer positions and outfitted vehicles for them, handler compensation for a new police dog and a potential bump in salaries to keep the department more in line with surrounding agencies — and in the public works department, where two additional staffers are planned.
While the city had a proposed budget with a $3,000 deficit presented at a May 27 council work session, two large chunks of money were put back in at the request of council members. Venable, who has been vocal about what he and others on the council say is a need for Statham to beef up its water infrastructure and capacity in order for the city government to be sustainable long-term, requested that $133,000 be added back into the budget for a total of $425,000 going toward well development. Also, council members Dwight McCormic and Hattie Thrasher recommended that $125,000 be added for sidewalks along Hammond Road, starting at Smith Drive and continuing along Broad Street to its intersection with 8th Street and down to the end of Peters Street, with an additional $25,000 in contingencies.
Venable and McCormic pushed back against a citizen’s statement that the council was prioritizing “pet projects” over city needs.
“I believe it is critical for the city to have that done,” Venable said of the well development, “so I’ll take the heat on that being a pet project and I’ll stand by it. There’s plenty of pet projects (in the budget). There’s quite a bit that we can look at and cut that really don’t have to be in there (in FY22). I would like to see some of the stuff go back to the community like beautification. We’re at a point now where we’re going to have to decide.”
Meanwhile, McCormic defended the proposed sidewalks as a critical aspect of public safety that would improve pedestrian safety and increase home values, though Piper said the responsibility for sidewalks don’t fall on the city according to its charter and councilwoman Betty Lyle suggested the city should scale back the work and split it between fiscal years.
“Sidewalks are nice, but before we build any, we need to take care of the ones we’ve already got,” Lyle said.
McCormic said installing the sidewalks would be the right thing for the city to do because previous oversights in the city’s inspection process had allowed neighborhoods to be constructed without developers being held to their commitments on sidewalks.
McCormic suggested that the city could cut one of the new police officer positions and one of the new vehicles proposed, but pushed back against a question from Piper on whether he was advocating “defunding the police.”
“I’m fully in support of the police department, but the rate of growth that the police department is going at it is what I find unacceptable,” McCormic said, referencing the police department’s nearly $250,000 increase in proposed spending to $999,000.
But Venable said he wasn’t willing to cut money from the police budget and said, based on his conversations with Underwood, that the department needs two additional officers in order to give the city 24/7 coverage.
“We play at having a police department, or we can have a police department,” he said. “I know it’s expensive, but public safety is always the most expensive (expenditure by local governments). You’re not going to see a return on the investment financially, but what you will see is a cleaner city and one that’s safer.”
One of the suggestions from Venable and residents in attendance, as the council heads toward next week’s scheduled vote, was to send the budget back to department heads to see what could potentially be left out of their spending plans.
But Piper said across-the-board departmental cuts needs to be balanced with the projects individual council members have pushed for.
“I think it’s a little unfair to put in pork and then ask the departments to cut,” he said. “I think there’s got to be some give and take.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at its June 3 meeting, the council:
•heard a recommendation from city staff to use $140,000 out of an old water and sewer money market asset account that was opened in 1983 as fund balance in FY22 for the purchase of sewer capacity from Barrow County. Piper said the city is currently paying the county penalties because it is over capacity. A vote on the recommendation is set for June 15.
•heard a recommendation from Piper to extend the city’s agreement with Ground Water Services Inc. for the city’s well exploration and development project. The company has completed phases 1-3 of the project, which included locating potential well sites, geophysical surveys and site-selection reports. The next phase, with an estimated cost of $18,500, would include well-site drilling to measure aquafer depths. A vote on the recommendation is set for June 15.
•heard a request for approval of a preliminary plat and a pair of variances for the planned Charlotte’s Place subdivision next to Bear Creek Middle School. The subdivision by Sapphire Properties will include 55 single-family lots on 49.9 acres on the south side of Jefferson Street, while three existing houses on the land will remain, according to developer Rob Scott. The variances to reduce the impervious surface setback from streams and buffers along streams are being sought so the last seven homes can be constructed, Scott said, adding that the water body in question on the requests is a small, unnamed auxiliary creek. The request did not draw any opposition during the public hearing Thursday, and the council is scheduled to vote on the request at the June 15 meeting. If approved, Scott said he would like to begin building the homes by the end of this year.
•heard a request to annex and rezone about 7 acres of land along Atlanta Highway near Winder Housing Authority property in order for duplexes to be built with 26 units split between 13 buildings. Because there is an annexation request, the city has to go through to process of notifying Barrow County to see if the county wants to lodge any objections. A final vote on the request will likely be held at the council’s July 20 meeting.
•heard a recommendation from Piper to renew the city’s contract with Jerry Weitz for planning services for a two-year period through June 2023. Weitz’s rates would remain the same, Piper said. A vote is set for June 15.
•heard a recommendation from Piper to award the annual technology services contract to Bradley Electronics for a total cost of $15,000 and unlimited support hours per month. Bradley was recommended over two other proposals. A vote is set for June 15.
