The Statham City Council on Friday, June 25, upheld Mayor Joe Piper’s veto of the fiscal year 2022 budget that the council approved earlier this week, with two of the three council members who voted in favor of the budget crossing over to support the mayor’s move.
The vote Friday afternoon at city hall was 3-1 with councilman Dwight McCormic opposed and councilman Gary Venable absent from the meeting. The council has scheduled another called meeting for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, in order to vote to approve a balanced budget by the end of the current fiscal year (June 30) so that city operations can continue in July. The council cannot simply pass a continuing resolution because there is no present emergency situation that would allow it to do so under the city’s charter, city attorney Jody Campbell said.
Piper had informed the council Thursday, June 24, that he was vetoing the $4.57 million budget that the council passed in a 3-2 vote two days earlier because it jeopardized city residents by short-funding requests made by the police department. Specifically, he vetoed an amendment that was made in the approved budget, pushed by McCormic, that reallocated $53,500 from the police department for a new police vehicle to a proposed sidewalk project along Broad Street between 8th Street and Hammond Road.
Council members Tammy Crawley and Hattie Thrasher supported McCormic’s motion Tuesday, leading to the 3-2 vote in favor of the amended budget, with Venable and councilwoman Betty Lyle in opposition.
But Thrasher and Crawley reversed course to support the mayor’s veto — which would have required four votes against it to override — and Crawley said inaccurate information had factored into her initial vote to approve the budget.
“I would like to apologize to the mayor and staff for putting extra work upon you go through this,” Crawley said. “And my apologies to the police department. I always support the police department. I want to apologize to the citizens. I did not do my due diligence as a councilperson.”
Crawley was referencing a point made by McCormic Tuesday that because the city no longer planned to shift two existing vehicles from the police department to the public works department, the city could get by to start the new fiscal year by only purchasing one police vehicle. As it turned out, McCormic said, the two new vehicles are needed for the two additional officers the department is planning to add to its staff.
“After we decided to keep the trucks in the police department, I felt like the need was no longer there,” McCormic said, adding that he wished the need had been “conveyed to the council a little bit better.”
“I always support the police department in any way I can,” he said. “It was simply a misunderstanding. …We had a failure to communicate.”
Prior to Tuesday’s budget vote, the council was unable to pass a budget at its previous meeting June 15 — largely due to a disagreement between McCormic and Piper over the mayor’s proposed budget, which entirely eliminates $130,000 in sidewalk funding after it was included in earlier, unbalanced versions.
McCormic’s amendment took police department appropriations for FY22 down to just under $1 million — an increase of roughly $175,000 over the approved FY21 amount. The department is adding two more police officer positions, which Chief Ira Underwood has said are necessary for the department to have adequate staffing and ensure the city 24/7 coverage. Police officers will also see their starting pay increase, additional Covid hazard pay and cost-of-living pay raises that other city employees are set to receive.
McCormic has contended that sidewalks are a critical public-safety concern themselves and has pushed back against Piper’s suggestions that he supports underfunding or “defunding” the police. Instead, he said, the city should study more closely the rate of the department’s growth and “where the money is being spent.”
But with little, if any, support elsewhere on the council remaining for adding sidewalk funding at the expense of the police department’s requests, the body appears poised to pass Piper’s proposed budget when it reconvenes Tuesday with a majority seemingly now in support.
