On Tuesday evening, Statham residents had the opportunity to weigh in on the proposed city budget for the upcoming fiscal year. CPA Rachel Bembry with JAT Consulting Services, Inc., presented the budget document to city leaders, following several meetings with department heads, council members and Mayor Joe Piper over the past few months.

Bembry noted that, based on the budget and the city’s needs in the coming years, the millage rate will increase from 4.003 to 4.06, or an annual per-household increase of $3.42 for a $150,000 house.

