On Tuesday evening, Statham residents had the opportunity to weigh in on the proposed city budget for the upcoming fiscal year. CPA Rachel Bembry with JAT Consulting Services, Inc., presented the budget document to city leaders, following several meetings with department heads, council members and Mayor Joe Piper over the past few months.
Bembry noted that, based on the budget and the city’s needs in the coming years, the millage rate will increase from 4.003 to 4.06, or an annual per-household increase of $3.42 for a $150,000 house.
The new budget includes stage and presentation equipment, a cleanup day and tree removal, bridge repair, maintenance and improvement in Bridges Park, among other much-needed provisions.
New World Public Safety Software
During the public hearing, a representative from the Barrow County Sheriff’s office addressed the mayor and council, explaining the advantages of the New World Public Safety system, an application that connects law enforcement officer and personnel. New World increases safety, efficiency, and accuracy of response time, also allowing officers from various jurisdictions to share information and assist each other with information. The New World contract will be voted on during the June 20 city council meeting and special-called Budget Adoption meeting.
Funds earmarked for city water projects
The new budget sets aside about $270,000 for water system improvements throughout the city; specifically, the funds will be used to replace aging water pipes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.