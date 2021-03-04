The Statham Public Library is now completely closed to the public until the slightly-delayed completion of an expansion and renovation of the library at a to-be-announced date in April.
Those who have checked out materials can either keep them at no charge until the library reopens or return them to another location. Patrons are encouraged to visit either the Winder or Bogart libraries while the Statham branch is closed. Questions and concerns can be addressed to library manager Suzy Dukes at sdukes@prlib.org.
The expansion will add about 2,000 square feet of space to the library, including two new study rooms, staff work space, computer space, lounge seating, a new children’s area and an extra space dedicated for activities and programming. The more than $300,000 project is 90-percent funded through a state grant with the city chipping in the remaining funds.
Patrons can keep up with the “Statham Library Renovation” Facebook page for the latest updates on the expansion.
