The more than $300,000 expansion of the Statham Public Library on Railroad Street is progressing and is slated to be complete by March 31.
The library has transitioned to curbside service only through the end of March while the renovations are completed, library manager Suzy Dukes said Monday, Feb. 1. Patrons can put any materials they want on hold and, once they are notified that they have come in, they can call when they arrive at the library to have the materials brought out to them.
The library is also currently processing passports by an appointment only. For more information, you can call the library at 770-725-4785 or email Dukes at sdukes@prlib.org.
With the expansion into the former police department space at the intersection of Railroad and Jefferson streets, the library is adding about 2,000 square feet of space, which will include two new study rooms, staff work space, computer space, lounge seating, a new children’s area and a space dedicated for activities and programs. The police department relocated further down Railroad Street last spring.
The Piedmont Regional Library System received $285,000 in grant money for the project, and the city chipped in a 10-percent match of $28,500 to fully fund the renovations. Construction began in November.
Library patrons can keep up with the “Statham Library Renovation” Facebook page for the latest updates on the expansion work.
