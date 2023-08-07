Statham Lodge #634 is hosting its 4th annual Golf Tournament benefiting the YMCA of Winder, Adventure Bags and other charities.
Updated: August 7, 2023 @ 7:23 am
Statham Lodge #634 is hosting its 4th annual Golf Tournament benefiting the YMCA of Winder, Adventure Bags and other charities.
The tournament will take place at Chimneys Golf Course on Friday, Aug. 18.
The tournament is made possible by Chimneys Golf Course workers, players and sponsors.
Registration and check in are at 11 a.m. and the shotgun start at 12 p.m.
Lunch will be provided by Chick-Fil-A of Winder.
Awards for Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive and hole-in-one prizes will be given and up to four Mulligans can be purchased on registration day for $5 each.
Hole sponsorship is $125.
The cost to register as a single player is $125.
The cost to register as a team of four players is $400.
To register early, contact David Shockley at 404-372-5764.
Payments may be made via Venmo to @DAVID-SHOCKLEY-8.
Payments may also be sent by mail to 4th Annual Golf Tournament, 1641 Regents Street, Statham, GA 30666. Make checks payable to Statham Lodge #634.
The tournament's title sponsors are Progressive Realty, LLC and Akins Ford.
The Chimneys Golf Course is located at 334 Monroe Hwy. in Winder.
