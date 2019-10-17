The Statham City Council unanimously agreed to adopt the “rollback” millage rate Tuesday, Oct. 15.
The council agreed on the rollback rate of 4.193 mills, a decrease of 3.7 percent.
The council adopted its Fiscal Year 2020 budget in August. The fiscal year started July 1. The budget included a revenue estimate of $1.559 million. The estimated revenue for water and sewer operations is $1.665 million.
The overall tax digest for the city went up nearly $6 million from 2018 to 2019, but the net digest went up a bit less than $4 million.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•did not take action to override Mayor Robert Bridges’ veto about a plan to move the police department. It has been an issue since the spring when the Statham Library received a grant to expand its space. The council voted to move the police department to the current city hall and city hall offices to a house next door on Broad Street. In September, the council unanimously voted to halt a proposed auction of the house after holding a closed session.
•approved a contract with the City of Winder for the purchase of water. Winder will sell the city up to 150,000 gallons of water per day. The cost will be $1 per thousand gallons for the first 30,000 gallons and $3.50 per thousand gallons for more than 30,001 gallons. Barrow County has been selling the city water. It raised its rates to more than $5 per thousand gallons.
•heard that a leak in a hydrant on Broad Street may be corrected soon. A new part for the “flush box” on the hydrant is supposed to be to the city by Friday. Joe Piper, who is a mayoral candidate, said he and others have complained about the leak.
•spent 15 or 20 minutes of the meeting debating changes to a waiver of liability that the city asks property owners to sign when the ownership of a tree is in question or when a tree is on private property and needs to come down at the city’s request. City attorney Thomas Mitchell said the provision in the waiver was added to protect the city. Gary Venable, a member of the city’s tree committee, said the sentence should be removed from the waiver. The city has agreed to require that only licensed and insured contractors are hired to remove trees. McCormic said that action makes the provision about liability not needed. He made a motion to remove it, but he did not get a second.
•delayed action on a request from the tree committee that the tree and greenspace committees be combined. Lyle asked that it be delayed until the greenspace committee can be checked to see who was on it.
•heard that Edee’s BBQ, which recently opened on Railroad Street, would like to get a beer and wine permit. Edmund Nelson, representing the business, said it has a full liquor license for its Dacula location. He said the BBQ business might seek such a license in Statham during 2020.
•heard Catherine Corkren, who has filed an ethics complaint against the city, contend that a meeting of the Ethics Committee at 6 p.m. Thursday should be canceled because “everyone” needed for that complaint will not be there. Bridges is not expected to attend. McCormic said he would not be available.
