The Statham City Council made some tweaks to the city’s proposed Fiscal Year 2021 budget during a public hearing and work session last week ahead of a final vote planned for next week.
The biggest change made was the elimination of a newly-proposed administrative support position in the police department and the addition of a full-time employee in the public works department, which Mayor Joe Piper said is currently thinly-staffed.
The council is scheduled to vote on the city’s roughly $4.82 million proposed budget — including a $2.52 million General Fund and $2.3 million Utility Fund — at its 7 p.m. voting session Tuesday, June 16. That would be a $45,000 decrease from the budget that was proposed last month as a result of less anticipated property-tax revenue. City accountant April Plank originally recommended increasing that projection from $305,000 to $350,000 to account for new construction in the city, but she said at the council’s Thursday, June 4 work session that she was more comfortable dropping the number back to $305,000 for now.
Since the council’s previous budget work session May 4, police chief Ira Underwood had proposed an additional administrative support position in the department with a salary of $54,050. Underwood said the intent of the position was to segregate office administrative duties by alleviating him of some of those and to improve the efficiency of the department.
But councilman Gary Venable expressed concerns with the late proposal of the position and said he would rather see the additional full-time position go to the public works department.
“I think our city is looking a little overgrown and we have some areas in need of cleaning,” Venable said. “I feel like there’s a need to have someone dedicated to making sure the city’s sidewalks and parks are maintained.”
Piper agreed, saying that recent water and sewer line issues had left three of the city’s public works department tied up and the department is “spread pretty thin” between its other tasks. Plank noted that the city is proposing to spend an additional $21,000 on corrections labor work by using more specialized-skill laborers to improve the overall quality of the property-maintenance work done for the city.
Under the proposed budget that will be voted on next week, the new full-time public works employee would receive a $35,000 salary. The $19,000 difference would be put toward offsetting the projected $45,000 drop in budgeted property-tax revenue. The city also plans to slash $42,000 from what it had budgeted previously for sidewalks and crosswalks while keeping its proposed street-paving line item intact at $300,000, including a major resurfacing project on Broad Street.
“We may not be able to add sidewalks, but we’ll get some much-needed repairs done,” Piper said.
While the police department won’t get the new administrative position, the city is still set to spend about $200,000 more on the department this year with the addition of two more full-time officers and two new vehicle purchases along with additional computers and other equipment. Still, the city plans to cut back some from the initially-proposed police budget by proposing to lease two new vehicles rather than four.
Councilman Dwight McCormic said the city should consider holding off another year on some of the computer and equipment purchases out of caution amid the economic uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
“(New chief Ira Underwood) has done an awesome job and I couldn’t be happier with where (the police department is) right now,” McCormic said. “I just think we need to take a little bit closer look at where we’re spending our money. Can we limp along for a year and then start spending more of this next year?”
For now, though, the new equipment purchases remain in the proposed budget.
“It will be costly when we incur those expenses this year,” Plank said, “but then the department should be good on those for the next few years.”
Tuesday's meeting at city hall on Jefferson Street will be open to the public to attend in person. It will also be live-streamed on the city's YouTube page.
