Piper swearing in

Statham mayor Joe Piper was sworn in as mayor Jan. 2, 2020 by former city attorney Thomas Mitchell.

Statham mayor Joe Piper Tuesday read a prepared statement, in response to the city council’s call to resign his office. Among other grievances, council members claim that Piper violated city policy when he entered into a severance agreement with former city employee April Stephens, without obtaining sign-off from the city attorney.

Piper’s statement read as follows:

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.