Statham Mayor Joe Piper on Thursday, June 24, issued a veto of the fiscal year 2022 budget that the city council approved in a split vote earlier this week, saying in his notice to the council that the safety of residents has been “jeopardized” by the budget “underfunding” the police department.
A council meeting has been called for 3 p.m. Friday at city hall for the council to consider the veto, and it appears likely there will need to be another called another meeting early next week to try to pass an alternative budget by the end of the current fiscal year (June 30) or pass a spending resolution in order for city operations to continue into July.
Piper’s veto, allowed under the city’s charter, comes after the council approved a balanced $4.57 million budget Tuesday, June 22, when councilman Dwight McCormic successfully pushed for an amendment that included $53,500 to fund construction of sidewalks along Broad Street between 8th Street and Hammond Road in place of money that had been allocated for one of two new police vehicles. The vote Tuesday was 3-2 with Hattie Thrasher and Tammy Crawley supporting McCormic’s motion to pass the amended budget and Gary Venable and Betty Lyle voting in opposition. Venable and Lyle have said they would not support shortchanging the police department on its budget requests.
Piper’s veto requires four council votes to override, and that is the only item set to be considered Friday. If any override attempt fails, the council will need to hold another meeting by early next week to approve an alternative budget or a continuing resolution.
The council’s vote to approve the budget Tuesday already a came a week later than initially scheduled because the council failed to take action at its June 15 meeting, which included heated exchanges between Piper and McCormic over the mayor’s proposed budget that entirely gutted $130,000 in sidewalk funding after it was included in earlier, unbalanced versions.
McCormic’s motion Tuesday that passed slashed half of the police department’s proposed total for vehicle purchases and half of the total for vehicle maintenance and repairs and rolled that money into the sidewalk project.
In his veto notice Thursday, Piper specifically vetoed that request and contended that the approved budget does not serve the best interests of the city.
“Citizen outreach to city hall and through social media (since the budget vote) has been overwhelmingly in opposition to this ordinance,” Piper wrote. “Citizens stated most often that special projects were given higher priority than fundamental human needs and safety.”
McCormic’s amendment took police department appropriations for FY22 down to just under $1 million — an increase of roughly $175,000 over the approved FY21 amount. The department is adding two more police officer positions, which Chief Ira Underwood has said are necessary for the department to have adequate staffing and ensure the city 24/7 coverage. Police officers will also see their starting pay increase, additional Covid hazard pay and cost-of-living pay raises that other city employees are set to receive.
McCormic has contended that sidewalks are a critical public-safety concern themselves and has pushed back against Piper’s suggestions that he supports underfunding or “defunding” the police. Instead, he said, the city should study more closely the rate of the department’s growth and “where the money is being spent.”
