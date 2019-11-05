While the numbers were in, the exact results for Statham's mayoral and city council elections and weren't immediately clear Tuesday, Nov. 5.
First, it was thought a runoff election would be held Dec. 3 for both open seats.
But questions were raised about the city charter, which was passed in 1967 and has been amended several times since.
The election section of the charter says, "the candidate receiving the highest number of votes . . . shall be elected."
Based on that phrasing, Joe Piper won the mayor's race. He drew 154 votes, 40.53 percent.
Monica Franklin, Barrow County's elections director, said she would check with the city attorney about runoff elections.
Eddie Jackson, who resigned a council seat to run for the mayor’s office, had 137 votes, 36.05 percent. The third person running for mayor, Rudy Krause, received 80 votes, 23.42 percent.
Tammy Crawley led the four-person city council field. She had 142 votes, 39.34 percent.
In the 2017 council race, incumbent Betty Lyle defeated Tammy Hitchcock by one vote and there was no runoff election.
Scott Penn was second in the council race with 110 votes, 30.47 percent.
The other two candidates were Tim Terilli (65 votes, 18.01 percent) and Steve Boughton (39 votes, 10.8 percent).
The election drew 381 votes, 24.36 percent of the registered voters. In the 2017 vote, the last city election, 234 people cast ballots, a bit less than 18 percent of the registered voters.
Piper is a retired electronic specialist and computer technician. He has lived in Statham for a bit more than three years.
Jackson, Krause and Mayor Robert Bridges were three people who came to the fire station after the polls closed to check the votes.
Piper was the only one of the three men who mentioned lawsuits brought against the city because of actions by former police officer Marc Lofton and chief Allan Johnson.
He said he would be fiscally responsible and transparent about the city government.
“When you start thinking that you are above your constituents, that’s abuse of power,” Piper said.
