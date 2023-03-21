The Statham City Council recently approved a contract for an auctioneer for the sale of the public works building at 330 Jefferson St.
The council approved naming Classic Realty and Auction Co. as its auctioneer during the March 21 voting session.
The city had received proposals from three agencies, with staff recommending Classic Realty and Auction Co.
In other business March 21, the council:
• tabled a vote on ordinances to accept dedication of sanitary sewer and water easements and related infrastructure from D.R. Horton, Inc., Lakes of Statham Community Association, Inc., and GDCI GA 7, LP, for a property on Providence Rd. and Lakes of Statham. The council also tabled a vote on related sanitary sewer easements and bills of sale for the property. The items will be revisited at the April work session.
• approved the schedule for a number of upcoming events. Statham Clean-Up Days are scheduled for Friday, May 5, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The 2023 Sunflower Festival is scheduled for Sept. 16, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Boo on Broad 5K is scheduled for Oct. 28, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. The council also approved continuing the same level of service that the city provided last year for events.
• approved a proclamation to recognize Georgia Cities Week on April 23-29, 2023, encouraging residents to support the celebration and corresponding activities.
• approved a proclamation to declare the month of April as “Safe Digging Month,” helping educate the public about the importance and safety of calling Georgia 811 before digging.
• approved a proclamation declaring April 28, 2023, as Arbor Day, urging citizens to protect trees and woodlands.
• approved a contract with Professional Probation Services, Inc., for the services and programs for misdemeanor offenders placed on probation by the Statham Municipal Court. The agreement will begin April 1, 2023, and expire March 31, 2024, with automatic renewal for a total of four one-year terms through March 31, 2028. Fees for basic services are paid for by sentenced offenders, so no fees accrued under the Specifications for Probation Services will be obligations of the city.
