Two new members of the Statham City Council were re-sworn in at the council's Jan. 16 work session.
Mayor Joe Piper and council member Gary Venable took the oath of office again. Attorney Amy Cowan administered the oath.
New council member Tammy Crawley took the oath of office in December after she was elected to the unexpired term of Eddie Jackson. Council member Hattie Thrasher was sworn in at the called meeting of the council Jan. 3.
The Statham city charter was amended in 1991 to provide that council and mayoral terms start at the first January meeting.
The re-swearing-in of the members was not on the agenda for the work session. Some confusion existed about the swearing-in.
