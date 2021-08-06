Backyard chickens and other livestock would be permitted in residential zoning districts in Statham through provisional-use permits under a newly-proposed city ordnance change.
The latest development is one that Mayor Joe Piper, who vetoed a council-approved ordinance allowing backyard chickens in residential districts, hopes will ease a controversy that has been brewing over the issue for several months.
The city council on Thursday, Aug. 5, was presented with an ordinance that lays out the procedure for applying for a provisional use once lot-size and setback requirements are met. A vote is scheduled for the council’s Aug. 17 meeting.
Property owners with a minimum lot size of half an acre would be allowed to apply for the provisional use for backyard chickens. There would be a limit of six hens on parcels less than an acre and 12 on properties with one or more acres. The city’s ban on roosters remains in place.
Chickens in residential zones would require written approval from the city’s zoning administrator. Property owners’ application would have to include a survey of the property, the proposed location for the animal housing quarters, and a signed and notarized statement from any and all adjoining property owners consenting to the use.
Backyard chickens have not been allowed in residential zones going back to a 2007 ordinance, Piper noted, but that rule has not consistently been enforced.
This spring, the city faced complaints from residents on both sides of the issue — some centering around the presence of backyard chickens in residential zones and others on citations that were given.
In June, the council voted 3-2 in favor of city code amendments that allowed backyard chickens in most residential districts and reduced the minimum lot size for chickens from one acre to a quarter of an acre.
But a week later, Piper vetoed the change, saying it was pushed through without proper research and was initiated to “appease a small number of residents.” He said the quarter-acre lot size was too small and cited an increase in noise and nuisance complaints from other residents. The council on July 20 voted 3-2 against Piper's veto but failed to reach the required four votes to override it.
Piper said Thursday the provisional-use process would strike a balance by allowing property owners to apply to have the backyard chickens and for their neighbors to have a voice in the process.
“I’d like to think that this gives some opportunity, but this also maintains some (city) control (over the issue),” Piper said. “This puts the onus on the property owners. It’s not like this is a new thing, but this is a way to allow for (the chickens) if someone wants it and their surrounding neighbors are fine with it. It also gives the city a way to police it from time to time.”
City attorney Jody Campbell noted that the provisional use on a property would not apply if a property owner sells their property. Also, he said, if a person were to buy adjoining property after the provisional use is granted and objects to the livestock, the property owner with the provisional use would have the right to continue it.
“If new neighbors come in, they buy with knowledge of (the provisional use),” Campbell said.
Councilman Gary Venable asked if there would be “any wiggle room” for properties that don’t quite measure a quarter-acre, but Piper said such an accommodation would make the discussion of the past few weeks and his veto “a moot point.”
“I did not agree that a smaller patch of land was acceptable. Other citizens felt the same way,” he said. “(Half an acre) is a reasonable starting point.”
