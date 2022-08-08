Statham’s annual Sunflower Festival was almost a no-go this year after the city’s committee members received an email from Mayor Joe Piper regarding event-funding restrictions among a list of other controversial items.

The email discussed policies, procedures and restrictions that dependent committees must follow in order to receive the city’s funds for city-sponsored events and festivals.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.