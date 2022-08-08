Statham’s annual Sunflower Festival was almost a no-go this year after the city’s committee members received an email from Mayor Joe Piper regarding event-funding restrictions among a list of other controversial items.
The email discussed policies, procedures and restrictions that dependent committees must follow in order to receive the city’s funds for city-sponsored events and festivals.
To be independent, the committees must pay all expenses, which would include the police departments’ overtime pay to work the festival.
Events committee leader Betty Lyle said vendors have already been lined up. With the last minute notic, she would either need to pay out of the festival’s income, which wouldn’t be enough, or cancel the festival.
“I don't want to cancel,” she said. “It's the best day that the businesses have. The citizens look forward to it.”
“I am not going to be walked on like this at the last minute.”
“I don't think at the last minute it's right that you take it away.”
Councilmembers were also concerned with the likely cancellation of the Sunflower Festival.
“I understand the need to charge out for police protection,” Deborah Krause said. “But to come in and put this before the seat of this committee six weeks out from the festival is ridiculous.”
“This is crazy to have at the last minute this come up,” Gary Venable added.
Piper said he was prompted to send the email after receiving notice that committees were holding private meetings.
“It’s with all the committees and accountabilities,” he said. “You're either partnered with the city, and we go on, or you're not.”
“Timing had nothing to do with it.”
Due to the outcry, it was ultimately decided that the Sunflower Festival would go on after all. The committees could continue running events, as usual, and the city would continue to provide police officers for public safety.
“We will make every effort to protect the citizens and we will move forward,” Piper said.
“As far as I'm concerned, just leave it the way it is — make your money, put the money wherever you want. When somebody asks me where it's at, just give me somebody to contact. That's all I ask.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.