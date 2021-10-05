The City of Statham appears poised to raise its millage rate next month in a move city officials say is necessary to fully fund the fiscal year 2022 budget that the city council approved this summer and to pay for larger upcoming infrastructure projects.
The city council at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, will hold the first of three required public hearings on a proposed millage increase from 4.003 mills to 4.345 mills, which would mean a 16.6% increase over the state’s proposed “roll back” rate of 3.725 mills. Additional public hearings are scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 19 and 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at city hall, 327 Jefferson St., with a final vote slated to take place during the council’s Nov. 16 voting session.
The approved FY22 budget for the city includes an anticipated $1.79 million in General Fund revenue, $295,000 of which would come from property taxes. That, according to a report from the city’s finance department, would put the city well below the state average for municipalities in terms percentage of General Fund revenues coming from property taxes — just under 16.5% as opposed to the state average of 27%.
Because of an increase in home-building in the city, the state formula for millage rate calculation recommends the millage rate be rolled back to 3.725, Mayor Joe Piper told the council during a Sept. 9 work session. But, he said, the formula doesn’t take into account that the city is still getting caught up on its financial audits, a long-running lapse that has rendered it ineligible for state grants for capital projects.
And while the city has faced some pushback from residents on social media about the proposed hike, the mayor and other officials have pointed to larger projects in the budget that the additional revenue would be necessary to fund. That includes a well development project aimed at making the city more water-independent long-term and reducing the costs of purchasing water from Winder and Barrow County. Additional water, stormwater and sewer infrastructure projects are included in the FY22 budget, as are larger investments in the police and public works departments.
By comparing the state-recommended rollback rate and the city-proposed increase, “it looks like the city is trying to gouge the taxpayers, but we know what we need to make the bills,” Piper said. “The numbers given make it look worse than reality.”
If there isn’t support on the council for bumping the rate to 4.345 mills, the council could instead opt to keep it at 4.003 or roll back to 3.725. Rolling back, Piper said, could mean “pretty severe cuts” to the budget. That could open up old wounds over a contentious budget approval process in June, where the council’s initially-approved budget was vetoed by Piper over his concerns that it jeopardized public safety by taking money out of the proposed police budget. The council eventually approved a budget that restored that money and was closer to the mayor’s original proposal.
While there did not appear to be any groundswell of opposition to a millage rate increase on the council at its September work session, councilman Dwight McCormic said he was concerned about the proposed increase and that the city should be taking a closer, “objective” look at where it spends money and needs it the most.
