The 2020 Statham Sunflower Festival has been canceled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, city officials announced Thursday, July 16.
The annual daylong festival, the city’s largest event every year, had been scheduled for Sept. 19. But as COVID-19 cases have continued to spike locally and around the state without any immediate sign of slowing down, the city’s festival committee decided at a Monday, July 13 meeting to scrap the event.
