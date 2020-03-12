The Statham City Council will consider two bids for an updated website and new technology.
The council was told March 9 that most of the sidewalk repairs listed for its work session were done. Other sidewalks, started but not finished, were named on four streets later.
The council heard reports on the costs and companies involved at its work session March 5. The meeting was the first under the new schedule approved by the council.
The council has moved its work session to 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month from the second Thursday.
The regular meeting of the council will stay at 7 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month. The council will meet Tuesday, March 17, for the regular session.
Council member Gary Venable, who has advocated a redesigned website and new computer system, said the city has proposals for a new website from Sophicity, a service of the Georgia Municipal Association; TKS from Commerce; Madison Studios from Madison; and Athens Micro, the city’s current technology provider.
The bids are expected to be on the March 17 agenda.
Some of the bids include hardware and software. Some are for the website support.
The Athens Micro bid, for example, is mostly for hardware and software. The Madison Studios bid is mostly for content.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•heard a request from Jessica Crook that the city apply to be a “tree city” through the Arbor Foundation. Crook said she would do the paperwork. One requirement is that the city spend $2 per resident on tree-related maintenance and replacement. Council member Dwight McCormic said the city “easily” meets that requirement.
•heard that the preliminary maps for future land use will be available at the community forum March 9. Jerry Weitz, of Weitz and Associates, has contracted with the city to develop those maps and review the city’s planning ordinances.
