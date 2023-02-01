Statham St.Patrick's Day Parade

The City of Statham is hosting its first annual St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday, March 18. The parade route will begin at the intersection of 2nd St. and Railroad St., proceed down Railroad St., turn left onto 8th St., proceed down Broad St. to 1st St. and end at the parking lot behind Casto’s Trading.

City councilmembers Lee Patterson and Scott Penn called a special called meeting Thursday, Jan. 26 to discuss the parade after tabling it during the Jan. 17 voting session.

