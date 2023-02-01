The City of Statham is hosting its first annual St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday, March 18. The parade route will begin at the intersection of 2nd St. and Railroad St., proceed down Railroad St., turn left onto 8th St., proceed down Broad St. to 1st St. and end at the parking lot behind Casto’s Trading.
City councilmembers Lee Patterson and Scott Penn called a special called meeting Thursday, Jan. 26 to discuss the parade after tabling it during the Jan. 17 voting session.
Despite some pushback, a motion in favor of the parade passed 3-1 with Councilwoman Hattie Thrasher opposed and Councilwoman Deborah Krause abstaining.
Councilwoman Deborah Krause was concerned over the time frame, which she said was “rushed” and “not properly planned”.
“What was the objective for the parade and why are we rushing to have it done now? Seems like we’re cutting ourselves short,” said Krause.
The city’s staff team was behind the planning and organizing of the parade and proposed it to Mayor Joe Piper a few days before the council’s regular voting session on Jan. 17.
Krause said she would have preferred a committee-driven event, rather than allowing staff to organize it. Krause voiced further concerns over the organization of the event and the manner it was presented to the council.
“The council is treated like we’re a bunch of bobbleheads,” she said.
Piper said that while he understands the concerns raised by Krause, he appreciated the initiative taken by staff to “show their pride in working for the city and bring something good to the city.”
Piper said the parade will be funded by the city’s events committee, which has enough funds left in its budget to cover all expenses.
“I feel there’s a starting point for everything. If we have 30 participants that’s a success. Next year you might have 150,” Piper said.
Businesses, organizations, groups, school clubs, etc., are welcome to participate. No registration fee is required.
To register, call 770-725-5455 or email staff@cityofstatham.com for registration, or complete and return the form by downloading it from the city’s website under “City News.”
