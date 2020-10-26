The City of Statham will host a "Trick or Treat on Broad Street" Halloween event downtown from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
Businesses along Broad Street will be handing out candy to trick-or-treaters throughout the evening. The city's holiday committee is coordinating the event, and businesses and residents have donated thousands of pieces of candy to hand out.
Trick-or-treaters and parents are asked to follow CDC guidelines on preventing the potential spread of coronavirus.
