During the Tuesday, May 4, Statham city council work session, councilman Scott Penn read a resolution of council requesting Mayor Joe Piper’s resignation. This action follows months of controversy and infighting among the small city’s governing body. Should Piper agree to resign, council members have asked for a special-called election to replace the mayor.
One of the grievances voiced by council and some citizens stems from a severance agreement Piper penned following the March resignation of city accountant April Stephens. The agreement, in the amount of $8685.27, was neither legal nor ethical, according to council and some citizens who addressed the governing body during the work session. According to Piper’s opponents, the city attorney must read and approve any such agreement.
Piper disagreed, saying that he discussed the agreement with city attorney Jody Campbell before executing it. Also of note is the fact that Piper, as the city’s purchasing agent, can spend up to $25,000 without council approval.
Without the severance agreement, Stephens had promised legal action against the city, citing a hostile work environment. That legal action would have cost the city an immediate $25,000 deductible, no matter the eventual outcome.
“When trust is broken, a city can’t prosper,” said councilman Lee Patterson. “The mayor’s actions over the past two months have broken trust.”
Rudy Krause, Statham resident and husband of councilwoman Debi Krause, addressed mayor Piper during Tuesday’s work session. “Mayor, you’ve painted us into a corner. I’m not sure it’s recoverable (financially).” Krause referred also to a June 2022 controversy concerning a proposed truck stop/warehouse development in Statham, which would have been the first of its kind along the GA 316 Corridor. Citizen opposition was so strong that council voted to deny the proposal.
Janel Piper, the mayor’s wife, also addressed council members during the May work session. “Meanness and bullying are the hallmark of this city,” she said, adding that nothing can be accomplished in an environment of hostility.
The mayor added that “The council doesn’t talk to me. They won’t work with me. They meet off-site somewhere, like the Mexican restaurant, and discuss city business in groups of three and four. They walk in here during meetings and say, ‘Good evening, Mayor,’ and that’s about it.”
Company proposes car charging stations in city
Rick Controy with EnviroSpark addressed the council during May’s work session, proposing the installation of several car charging stations throughout the city. “Small communities are perfect places for chargers,” Controy said, adding that universities, public buildings and apartments are ideal locations. EnviroSpark recently won the bid to install chargers along interstate highways in Georgia.
Piper advised that city leaders would consider the proposal.
Council to decide city policy regarding vacation and sick time
City leaders are considering an ordinance that will allow city employees to convert unused vacation and sick time to paid time off (PTO). The move would prevent forfeiture of these benefits for employees and would be retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023.
