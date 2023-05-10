During the Tuesday, May 4, Statham city council work session, councilman Scott Penn read a resolution of council requesting Mayor Joe Piper’s resignation. This action follows months of controversy and infighting among the small city’s governing body. Should Piper agree to resign, council members have asked for a special-called election to replace the mayor.

One of the grievances voiced by council and some citizens stems from a severance agreement Piper penned following the March resignation of city accountant April Stephens. The agreement, in the amount of $8685.27, was neither legal nor ethical, according to council and some citizens who addressed the governing body during the work session. According to Piper’s opponents, the city attorney must read and approve any such agreement.

