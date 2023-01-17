The Statham City Council recently voted to deny a construction and renovation project for the front of the city hall’s office space.
The city had received a bid from Sunrise Roofing, LLC, in the amount of $45,097. The project was approved in the FY23 budget for an allotted $46,000 and tabled at the Nov. 15 meeting.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its Jan. 17 voting session, the Statham City Council voted to:
• Deny a new rate schedule for rentals of city facilities with tier rates based on location of residency. The rate schedule was previously tabled at the Nov. 15 meeting. City leaders want to look into and consider building improvements before renting out the facilities.
• Table a decision on requesting the introduction of local legislation to provide for term limits in the office of mayor and city council. The resolution was previously tabled at the council’s Dec. 20 voting session and will be discussed again at the Feb. 9 work session.
• Table a decision about St. Patrick’s Day event plans until the Feb. 9 work session.
• Approve a lease agreement with Winder Lions Club. In exchange for earmarked access to ball fields for youth baseball programs, the Lions Club will provide maintenance and upkeep. The Lions Club is also required to maintain an insurance policy and obtain signed waivers from all participants and their guests who participate in programs at city facilities. The city can also give 24-hour notice when in need of the facilities for events.
• Approve an updated building permit fee schedule, excluding raising the fees for the swimming pool and fence. The fee schedule was previously tabled at the Nov. 15 meeting.
• Approve qualifying fees for the 2023 election, which are 3% of the salary of the position that is being qualified for. The fee for mayor will be $360 and for city council the fee will be $180.
