The Barrow County Chamber of Commerce governmental affairs committee has announced candidate forums for the upcoming municipal elections in Statham and Winder.
Candidates to replace retiring Mayor Robert Bridges in Statham and for a special election to fill the unexpired term of former council member Eddie Jackson (who is running for mayor) will participate in a 6:30 p.m. forum at Statham Elementary School, 1970 Broad St., on Monday, Oct. 14.
Along with Jackson, who had to resign his council seat to run for mayor, Rudy Krause and Joe Piper are vying for the seat. The council seat left vacated by Jackson has four candidates — Steve Boughton, Tammy Crawley, Scott Penn and Timothy Terilli.
Two other council seats were up for grabs this year; however only two candidates qualified and have won the seats — incumbent council member Hattie Thrasher and Gary Venable. Venable will replace council member Perry Barton, who chose not to seek re-election.
The Winder forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Winder Community Center, 113 East Athens St.
Three city council seats are being contested. Incumbent councilman Al Brown is facing opposition from Kobi Kilgore, while incumbent Travis Singley is being challenged by Holt Persinger in Ward 4. Also, Robert Lanham and Holly Sheats are running for the at-large seat currently held by Michael Healan. Healan is not seeking another term because he is relocating to South Carolina.
Mayor David Maynard qualified for a third term without opposition.
The elections are set for Tuesday, Nov. 5. The voter registration deadline is Monday, Oct. 7. Advanced voting begins Oct. 14.
