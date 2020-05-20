The following incidents were among those the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to:
•A Statham woman was arrested for aggravated assault for hitting a male over the back of the head with a thick glass vase, leaving him briefly unconscious, during a dispute over a bottle of liquor. The man lives in a “shed” behind her house, according to the report.
•A Braselton woman was arrested for disorderly conduct, simple battery, misdemeanor marijuana possession and failure to maintain a lane after she crashed her car into a ditch on City Pond Circle near City Pond Drive in Winder. The woman became combative when questioned by a deputy. She cussed repeatedly at him and people at a nearby address and kicked the deputy. A small bag of marijuana was found inside of her purse.
•A Winder man was arrested for shoplifting at a Dollar General on Hwy. 211. He had also been banned from a Dollar General in Arcade.
•Two deaf people from Gainesville — a man and a woman — were arrested for shoplifting $594 worth of items from Walmart on Atlanta Highway.
•A Monroe woman was arrested for shoplifting at Walmart. She “skip-scanned” $34 worth of items and she “didn’t realize” she had done so, according to the incident report.
•A Winder woman was arrested for shoplifting $61 worth of items from Walmart.
•A Statham woman was arrested for shoplifting $67 worth of items from Walmart.
•An Auburn man was who was being booked at the Barrow County Detention Center for another offense was charged with having a counterfeit $50 bill. He claimed that he had “sold something” and been paid with the bill but would not say what when asked.
•An Auburn man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop at the intersection of Atlanta Highway and Apalachee Church Road.
•A Winder man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop on Highway 211 in Statham.
•A Winder woman was arrested for possession and use of drug-related objects following a traffic stop at the intersection of Lee and South Broad streets.
•A woman reported being scammed out of $1,200 while trying to purchase an RV off the internet.
•A Winder woman was arrested following a traffic stop at University Parkway and Hog Mountain Road for having an invalid license. She was also cited for not having her two young children safely secured in a seatbelt and car seat and for having an expired license plate.
•A Winder man and his girlfriend were arrested following a domestic dispute with his adult daughter. The man was arrested for dragging the daughter out of her bedroom and attempting to throw her out of the residence; damaging the door frame of the bedroom while attempting to remove her and taking her phone while she was trying to place a 911 call. The girlfriend was arrested for slapping the daughter two times in the face.
•A Hoschton man was arrested after an attempted traffic stop for him riding his bicycle in the middle of the road on Victron Drive at Fleeman Road. The man failed to stop, then got off his bicycle and fled into the woods before being detained. The man was charged with riding his bicycle on the wrong side of the road, obstruction of law enforcement and giving a false name and date of birth. He also had active warrants out of Barrow County for probation violation and misdemeanor shoplifting and a warrant out of Gwinnett County for escape.
•A Monroe woman was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, willful obstruction of law enforcement and no insurance following a traffic stop at Carl-Cedar Hill Road and Vinemont Ridge in Auburn. A Monroe man in the car with her was also arrested and charged with giving a false name to law enforcement and possessing counterfeit money.
•A woman at a Hill’s Pointe Road, Bethlehem, residence reported that two unknown male suspects entered her vehicle in the early-morning hours of May 12 and took several items, four Apple charger ports, an Apple charger wire, prescription sunglasses and $12 in cash. A dark-colored, four-door passenger vehicle was seen on video surveillance passing the residence and the two men were then seen entering the woman’s vehicle. One was wearing a light-colored hoodie with dark-colored pants and white shoes. The other one was wearing a light-colored hoodie, light-colored pants and dark-colored shoes. Both males had their hoods up over their head and were carrying bags.
