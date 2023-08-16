The last day of school in May to preplanning in July only gives the BCSS construction team eight short weeks for significant construction and maintenance projects throughout the district. Here is a quick list of the projects that have been completed this summer:
• Bethlehem Elementary renovation
• Tennis court renovations at Apalachee and Winder-Barrow High Schools
• County Line Elementary renovation
• Completion of Austin Road Elementary
• Learning pods shifted to new locations
• Continued construction of new academic building for the Barrow Arts & Sciences Academy
• Improvements to system agriculture facilities
• Custodial summer deep cleaning at all schools
