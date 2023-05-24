Summer Reading at the Auburn Public Library kicks off Wednesday, May 24 at 3 p.m. with a bubble party.
Other events happening this summer at the Auburn Public Library:
Ken Scott Magic Show - May 30 at 10 a.m.
Maggie the Cow's Legen-DAIRY Ice Cream Party - June 6 at 10 a.m.
Touch a Truck - June 13 at 10 a.m.
Fiddlin' Dan- Jne 20 at 10 a.m.
Lee Bryan Puppet Show - July 11 at 11 a.m.
End of Summer Reading Foam Party - July 14 at 4 p.m.
Lego Club - June 3 at 1 p.m.
Crafternoons - June 17, July 15 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
