Pictured (from left): Bridget Conner, past regent; Laura Davis, corresponding secretary; Anne Brown, treasurer; Sylvia Schurr, chaplain; Kathie White, first vice regent; Pat Lowrie, regent; and Susan Ryan, historian. Not pictured: Lora Henderson, registrar and Corrine Potts, recording secretary.

At the May meeting of the Sunbury Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolutionary War, (NSDAR) new officers were elected for 2023-2025.

During the meeting, a United States of America flag retirement ceremony was held and coordinated by Gail Mosuch. Before the meeting, Mosuch asked members to bring flags that needed to be retired. She explained the meaning behind the red stripes, white stars and blue field and called out the 13 original American colonies during the ceremony as each member placed a red or white stripe into a fire. "The ceremony was beautiful and reverent," said Judy Ann Eicher, who took her oath to the DAR at the May meeting.

