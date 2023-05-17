At the May meeting of the Sunbury Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolutionary War, (NSDAR) new officers were elected for 2023-2025.
During the meeting, a United States of America flag retirement ceremony was held and coordinated by Gail Mosuch. Before the meeting, Mosuch asked members to bring flags that needed to be retired. She explained the meaning behind the red stripes, white stars and blue field and called out the 13 original American colonies during the ceremony as each member placed a red or white stripe into a fire. "The ceremony was beautiful and reverent," said Judy Ann Eicher, who took her oath to the DAR at the May meeting.
Upcoming events for the Sunbury Chapter include the Dacula Memorial Day Parade, where the Chapter give small American flags to the public, and Watson Hall in Winder, which is Sunbury Chapter’s home, is being renovated and should be complete by fall of this year, upon which a grand opening will take place. Watson Hall was built in the 1940s by Colonel James Dala Watson and given to the Sunbury Chapter. Watson Hall is the meeting place for the Sunbury Chapter and community events. Today’s NSDAR women are diverse and come from many backgrounds and ages, with a common goal to promote God, home and country and to support historic preservation, patriotism and education. Those who are descendants of an American Revolutionary War soldier and are interested in becoming a member of the Sunbury Chapter, NSDAR, contact the Sunbury Chapter (NSDAR) webpage.
